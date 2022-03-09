SutiHR and Survey Integration Makes It Easy to Conduct Online Employee Surveys

The latest features of SutiHR help manage the health and wellness of employees at the workplace.

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based and mobile business management solutions, today announces the integration of Survey module with SutiHR, its online workforce management software. The integration makes it easy to design, send, and analyze online employee surveys. HR Administrators can conduct Covid-19 health screening surveys, collect responses, and take the necessary measures to improve workplace safety.

Employees can update vaccination status and upload vaccination certificates into the solution. These records will become an integral part of employee personnel records. Reports help HR Administrators quickly find number of employees who are partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated, and not vaccinated.

Some of the new features include:



Employees can view the list of surveys and submit responses directly through the Surveys tab in My HR profile.

HR Administrators can view the list of completed surveys and track employee responses through the Surveys tab in employee records.

HR Administrators can add various vaccine names that can be assigned when adding employee vaccination details.

Employees can add vaccination and COVID test details through the COVID tab in My HR profile.

HR Administrators can add employee vaccination and COVID test details through the COVID tab in employee records.

The table column customization feature has been upgraded. HR Administrators can customize the way columns are arranged and displayed in the employee records table.

HR Administrators can define whether a custom field should be displayed in the employee profile and can set whether an employee should be able to edit the field.

When adding a new onboarding/offboarding task to an employee, HR Administrators can choose employees from other business units and assign tasks.

