4+ Acre Waterfront Estate Up for Auction in Merritt Island, FL.

ELITE AUCTIONS has announced its latest property headed for auction later this month.
NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling at auction without reserve.
Going to the auction block March 26 is 5030 Valle Collina Ln, Merritt Island, FL, a 10,914 sq-ft private residence built on a bluff and overlooking 4.19 acres between a lake and two rivers on Florida's Space Coast.
The residence was constructed in 2009, and recently listed at $5.4 million according to publicly-accessible real estate data sources.
Commenting on the announcement and the current trend of rising property values nationally, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, "Waterfront luxury properties like this one are always in high demand, whether home prices and key interest rates are on the rise or not; it's scarcity that's driving demand on the Space Coast here in Florida, and elsewhere, and anything that's both rare and highly coveted isn't going to go wanting for a new owner for very long."
Located near Honeymoon Lake, a 117-acre body of water just west of the Banana River Aquatic Preserve and accessible from the Indian River to the east by a private waterway, the property boasts seven bedrooms, 10 total baths, private clay tennis court, a massive saltwater pool and patio area that includes a detached guest home, summer kitchen, and a large lanai with travertine tile.
5030 Valle Collina Ln is available for public and private tours up until the day of the live auction. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.
The auction will be held at the property, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 AM EST, with registration beginning at 9 AM. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.
About ELITE AUCTIONS
ELITE AUCTIONS has marketed more than $2 billion of high-value property and luxury yachts for auction with no reserve, accelerating the sale of more than $450 million in luxury assets. Its luxury home auction team is dedicated to helping sellers achieve the best value for their property and secure a sale quickly.
