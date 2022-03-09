JTC Americas Announces Webinar Offering New Insights on Opportunity Zones

The event will feature a panel of industry experts discussing the results of a survey on Opportunity Zone investors and funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
Fund administration leader JTC Americas has announced a free virtual event where it will reveal insights gathered from an in-depth survey into Opportunity Zones. Titled, "Getting Impact Right: A New Strategy for Opportunity Zones," the March 16 webinar will use new data to challenge misconceptions about OZ and will feature expert analysis on how OZ fund managers can employ these insights in their investment strategies.
There has been plenty of debate around the OZ initiative, with much of the rhetoric based on anecdotes and assumptions rather than actual data. To get to the facts, JTC Americas, in cooperation with OpportunityDb, conducted an in-depth survey of OZ investors and Fund Managers, arriving at some surprising results, which will be discussed at the upcoming webinar.
JTC Americas, the North American arm of JTC, has been the market leader in Opportunity Zones fund administration since the program's inception. In addition to its leadership in OZ fund accounting, JTC Americas has pioneered methods for tracking social impact and comparing investments with different impact goals.
OpportunityDb provides world-class tools, education, and analysis to help individual investors, family offices, real estate developers, and industry service providers navigate the ins and outs of the Opportunity Zones program. Their Opportunity Zones Database helps connect investors with Qualified Opportunity Funds and provides educational tools about the initiative.
The event will also feature panel discussions with industry experts commenting on the cohesion between the tax benefits and social impact components of OZ and how managers of QOFs can position themselves for success in the future. This event will be crucial for all OZ stakeholders hoping to stay ahead of trends and better understand the industry.
"As the industry leader in Opportunity Zones fund administration, it's important for us to work with the best data possible," said Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, JTC Americas. "We look forward to hearing from some of the best minds in the industry on what this new information can tell us about the future of OZ."
Speakers set to appear at the webinar include:
Moderator:
Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, JTC Americas
Panel 1 Speakers:
Louis Dubin, Principal and Managing Partner, Redbrick LMD
Beth Mullen, CPA, Partner – Affordable Housing Industry Leader, CohnReznick LLP
Jimmy Atkinson, Founder, OpportunityDb
Panel 2 Speakers:
Richard L. Shamos, Counsel, Nixon Peabody LLP
Shay Hawkins, Chairman and CEO, Opportunity Funds Association
John Sciarretti, CPA, Partner, Novogradac & Company LLP
The details of the event are:
Getting Impact Right: A New Strategy for Opportunity Zones
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST
To learn more about the event and to RSVP, visit JTCAmericas.com
About JTC Americas
JTC Americas is the North American division of JTC, a worldwide leader in financial administration with over 1,200 employees across 26 jurisdictions and a 30-year track record in Private Equity, Fund of Funds, Alternatives, Commercial Real Estate, Debt Funds, and much more. JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. JTC Americas works with JTC's institutional and private clients to provide boutique service with a global reach, allowing US-based clients to expand overseas and international clients to enter US markets.
JTC Americas is the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, providing bespoke services for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements. This includes tax-advantaged investments (1031 Exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust), Impact & ESG (EB-5, Opportunity Zones) and alternative investments in the US and abroad (AIFM, ManCo, Fund of Funds). By offering its specialized technology-based solutions to the greater market and combining its boutique feel with JTC's global reach, JTC Americas can provide an unprecedented level of support and scalability for clients of all sizes.
To learn more, visit jtcamericas.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jtc_americas_announces_webinar_offering_new_insights_on_opportunity_zones/prweb18544639.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.