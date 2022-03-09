Utah Valley Sends Three Teams to the Finals of the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition April 28!

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) is excited to announce the teams scheduled to present in the Finals of the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition on April 28 in Cincinnati, OH. After two years of virtual presentations due to Covid restrictions, the Finals go LIVE with the IARFC US Chapter Board of Directors as judges.

The following 3 teams from Utah Valley University under the guidance Luke Dean, Ph.D. - Associate Professor will be gearing up for their in-person presentations:



Brooke Gibson & Max Gledhill

Andrew Mathis & Sarah Chamberlain

Sam Jensen & Jakob Wagner

These Finalists are the results from the February Semi-Finals where five teams presented their financial recommendations and were scored according to both financial relevancy and personal delivery of their plan.

"From our perspective, having three teams from the same university is unprecedented," remarked Vicki Caplinger, IARFC NFPC Coordinator. "Congratulations to the Utah Valley participants and thanks to Dr. Luke Dean for encouraging his students to participate in our Competition".

The National Financial Plan Competition is organized through the IARFC for undergraduate students in a curriculum related to Financial Services and supported in part by IARFC members and corporate backers such as 2022 sponsors Money Concepts International, Envestnet MoneyGuide, and Northstar Wealth Partners.

This competition gives students an exercise in real-world practices – that of analyzing a client's financial situation and critically thinking a course of action. In many cases, professors have used this exercise as part of their curriculum. Participants were given a fictional case study of a family and an overview of their financial picture. From that data, teams were asked to produce a financial plan with recommendations for current and future action, focusing on the financial security for the family.

Bradley K. Maples, Sr., MRFC®, President of the US Chapter Board of Directors weighs in…"Being able to judge the plan competition again is exciting and extremely rewarding. The time and effort put in by the students on their plans for the competition makes me realize how bright the future will be for these young future consultants and how well served the public will be by their service in our industry. Like any and all professions, we need to train and nurture the next generation to assist us and eventually take our place. A family's financial security and future will be well served as this new generation realizes the effect and differences that they can make. That's the takeaway and the big payback we receive."

For more information on the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition, visit https://www.iarfc.org/events/nfpc. The results of the Finals will be announced as soon as the information is available.

