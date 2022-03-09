Vectorworks, Inc. Announces 2022 Virtual Open House on April 13

Registration is Now Open to Users Across the Globe

Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. will once again open its doors (virtually) to the Vectorworks community on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The event will allow users in the architecture, landscape architecture, and entertainment design industries to connect face-to-face with the Vectorworks team in a fun, casual setting, all from the comfort of their own homes or offices. This completely free event will also provide the opportunity for designers to ask questions and learn more about Vectorworks' latest features, updates, and design topic areas directly from the minds behind the software.

"We are constantly inspired by our users and the platform of this unique event is the perfect opportunity to interact with and gain valuable insight from the Vectorworks community," said Steve Johnson, chief technology officer at Vectorworks. "Our team looks forward to meeting with customers from across all industries to discuss a variety of topics, provide details on our latest features, answer questions and give helpful tips."

Event attendees will be able to connect with engineers, product experts and the Vectorworks leadership team over Zoom to discuss various key topics including:



Software for Education

Architecture, Interiors & BIM

Cloud & Mobile

Entertainment

Landscapes, BIM & GIS

Vectorworks' Product Roadmap

Rendering

Vectorworks University & Certifications

3D Modeling

This year's event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. AEDT and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Attendees from around the world can join at any time during the event's duration for their convenience. Prospective attendees can secure their spots by visiting the registration page.

Press interested in attending should contact the Vectorworks PR team at pr@vectorworks.net for more information, to request a demo or to schedule a press interview with executives or industry experts.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/vectorworks_inc_announces_2022_virtual_open_house_on_april_13/prweb18545955.htm