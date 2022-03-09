Optum's Allison Miller to speak at Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference

Allison Miller, global chief information security officer and senior vice president at Optum, a UnitedHealth Group UNH company, will be one of four keynote speakers at the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference, March 17-19, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The WiCyS conference is unique because it focuses on recruiting, retaining, inspiring and advancing women in cybersecurity careers while involving students, educators, industry, government, military and research organizations.

Miller has more than 20 years of experience in health information systems and crisis management. She has served as the chief privacy officer of Optum Health, was deputy chief privacy officer for UnitedHealthcare and continues to volunteer as an EMT serving global communities impacted by disasters. She has been a WiCyS board member since 2019.

Miller has earned various degrees and certificates from Upsala College, the Wharton School, Kellogg Executive Education, ISC2 and MIT Sloan School of Management. She also is involved with a number of groups, including UHCL Cyber Security Institute, Health Care Compliance Association, NIST Cybersecurity Framework and HIPAA Security Officers.

"The importance of cybersecurity has never been greater and will undoubtedly grow even more so," Miller said. "Our industry needs the strength that a diverse cybersecurity workforce provides, and developing our next generation of female cybersecurity leaders is key to that diversity."

Miller will present "Walking in Fire," on female leadership during moments of cyber crisis and how it's important to gain command during these common occurrences.

Journalists are invited to attend and should email info@wicys.org to request a media pass. For more information on WiCyS or the conference, visit http://www.wicys.org.

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Fortinet, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, Optum, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Haystack Solutions, MITRE, Smoothstack. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

