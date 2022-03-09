Optum's Allison Miller to speak at Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference

Allison Miller, global chief information security officer and senior vice president at Optum, a UnitedHealth Group UNH company, will be one of four keynote speakers at the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference, March 17-19, in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
Allison Miller, global chief information security officer and senior vice president at Optum, a UnitedHealth Group UNH company, will be one of four keynote speakers at the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference, March 17-19, in Cleveland, Ohio.
The WiCyS conference is unique because it focuses on recruiting, retaining, inspiring and advancing women in cybersecurity careers while involving students, educators, industry, government, military and research organizations.
Miller has more than 20 years of experience in health information systems and crisis management. She has served as the chief privacy officer of Optum Health, was deputy chief privacy officer for UnitedHealthcare and continues to volunteer as an EMT serving global communities impacted by disasters. She has been a WiCyS board member since 2019.
Miller has earned various degrees and certificates from Upsala College, the Wharton School, Kellogg Executive Education, ISC2 and MIT Sloan School of Management. She also is involved with a number of groups, including UHCL Cyber Security Institute, Health Care Compliance Association, NIST Cybersecurity Framework and HIPAA Security Officers.
"The importance of cybersecurity has never been greater and will undoubtedly grow even more so," Miller said. "Our industry needs the strength that a diverse cybersecurity workforce provides, and developing our next generation of female cybersecurity leaders is key to that diversity."
Miller will present "Walking in Fire," on female leadership during moments of cyber crisis and how it's important to gain command during these common occurrences.
Journalists are invited to attend and should email info@wicys.org to request a media pass. For more information on WiCyS or the conference, visit http://www.wicys.org.
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Fortinet, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, Optum, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Haystack Solutions, MITRE, Smoothstack. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/optums_allison_miller_to_speak_at_women_in_cybersecurity_wicys_conference/prweb18544255.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.