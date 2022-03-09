1st Degree Announces the Launch of GIVEfluential, an Influencer Marketing Platform for Nonprofits

GIVEfluential provides nonprofits with an omnichannel solution to reach current and future donors through social influencers

1st Degree, a Moore company, announces the launch of GIVEfluential, an influencer relationship management (IRM) service platform designed as the first of its kind for the nonprofit industry. GIVEfluential provides clients with an omnichannel solution to develop, maintain and measure collaborations with influencers to build brand awareness, inspire action and create the next generation of givers.

Powered by the GIVEfluential platform, 1st Degree will provide collaboration strategy, campaign design, influencer management and performance analytics. With a database of over five million influencers and key performance metrics, GIVEfluential's influencer selection is data-driven to provide authentic alignment with the nonprofit's mission and goals.

"Last year, corporations spent billions of dollars with influencers to drive consumer behavior. Now, with GIVEfluential, nonprofits have a platform to reach these audiences with donor alignment and cultivation in mind," said Laura Hunt, president of 1st Degree. "GIVEfluential provides our clients an omnichannel solution to engage influencers, apply audience acquisition strategies, build brand loyalty, drive action and cultivate donors."

Influencer marketing can invigorate top-of-funnel digital acquisition with audiences that are highly engaged and many of whom are not easily reached through other channels. 1st Degree will provide clients through the GIVEfluential platform:



Strategy and campaign development.

Influencer alignment, negotiation, contracting and payment to ensure Federal Trade Commission (FTC) endorsement compliance.

Campaign execution, including editorial review and approval of influencer content.

Integration with other digital marketing channels to ensure off-channel acquisition and donor cultivation.

Metrics-driven reporting and performance analytics.

"The launch of GIVEfluential is another example of how Moore continues to innovate new products and services to help our clients reach new audiences, grow their brand and increase fundraising across all channels," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer at Moore. "GIVEfluential is a data-driven platform that will help clients choose the right balance of reach, engagement and investment, selecting the influencer and social channels that will help them continue to build loyal donors."

About 1st Degree

1st Degree, a Moore company, is a leading provider of marketing and communication services for nonprofit, association and corporate clients. The agency provides services in four practices including earned media, marketing, communications and events. Through integrated marketing, strategy, research, creative and data, the agency delivers cohesive storytelling that supports transformational results for their clients. To learn more about the services 1st Degree provides, visit 1stdegree.com.

About Moore

Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.

