Triple recharge for international Cubacel top ups, on HablaCuba.com

To help Cubans living abroad and their relatives and friends back home communicate easier and more often, HablaCuba.com launches a new promo that triples the values of international top ups sent to Cubacel mobiles
ATLANTA (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
To help Cubans living abroad and their relatives and friends back home communicate easier and more often, HablaCuba.com launches a new promo that triples the values of international top ups sent to Cubacel mobiles this week. The promo came right on time for celebrating Women's Day, as Cuban women are the definition of strength, warmth and empathy. So the Cubacel promo was a great opportunity for Cubans abroad to send a special gift to the powerful women back home in Cuba.
The promo started on March 7 and is valid until March 12 and the extra recharges look as follows:
For 500 CUP, people get 1500 CUP
For 650 CUP, people get 1950 CUP
For 750 CUP, people get 2250 CUP
For 1000 CUP, people get 3000 CUP
For 1125 CUP, people get 3375 CUP
For 1250 CUP, people get 3750 CUP
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling to say "Thanks" personally, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
- From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
- Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
- The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
About HablaCuba.com
HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/triple_recharge_for_international_cubacel_top_ups_on_hablacuba_com/prweb18545458.htm
