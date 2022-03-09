Search Influence Certified as a Women-Owned Business by The Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Search Influence COO and Co-founder Angie Scott is Now the Company's Majority Owner
NEW ORLEANS (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) has certified New Orleans-based digital marketing firm Search Influence as a women-owned business. In 2021, Search Influence COO and co-founder Angie Scott became a 51% owner of the company. To achieve certification, the WBENC validates that a business is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women.
As COO, Scott manages Search Influence's day-to-day operations and ensures they align with the company's long-term goals. Additionally, she plays a leading role in the company's quarterly and annual strategic planning and oversees short-term and long-term resource management. Scott co-founded the company with her husband and Search Influence CEO Will Scott in 2006 and the company now has a dedicated team of 30 in-house employees that collaborate with hundreds of clients nationwide.
"More than 80% of Search Influence's team members identify as female, with five of six executive team members identifying as female. To reflect the makeup of the company and recognize the critical role Angie plays in our success, we felt it is important that she became the majority owner of Search Influence," said Will Scott.
According to the WBNEC, the U.S. has more than 13 million women-owned businesses, representing 42% of all businesses.
"For years, I've had the pleasure of working with a team of exceptionally talented women. To be officially recognized as women-owned and women-led is an honor I'm excited to share with them," Angie Scott said. "Our focus on SEO, paid online media and analytics make us both a technology and marketing firm. As frequent speakers and presenters, our team takes pride in demonstrating technical excellence in traditionally male-dominated venues."
The WBENC is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping women-owned businesses thrive. To become WBENC-certified, business owners undergo a thorough vetting process, including review of business documentation and a site visit. Through certification, women-owned businesses gain access to a vast network of support, including targeted business opportunities for certified women-owned firms, increased visibility in corporate and government supply chains, education and development programs to spur growth and increase capacity, and networking and mentorship opportunities with thousands of women entrepreneurs and those who support them.
Search Influence is a women-owned, ROI-focused, digital marketing agency that builds a consistent pipeline for predictable revenue growth with full-funnel strategies including website optimization, targeted advertising, social media, and email marketing.
