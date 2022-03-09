DIVERSITY in Ed Announces Highly-Anticipated Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair through vFairs, Connecting Diverse Talent Across the US to Teaching Positions

The virtual event, taking place on April 6, 2022, has already seen over 1,100 pre-registrations by teachers and 100 early bird schools and districts looking to fill open roles.

DIVERSITY in Ed has announced they will be hosting their Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair on April 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. Pre-registration is now open for both job-seeking teachers and employers through the event website.

This event follows their most successful event to date in 2021, which saw over 300 exhibiting employers and over 2,100 registered job-seeking candidates. The highly anticipated follow-up event aims to assist teachers who identify as a person of color, diverse background or bilingual find meaningful work with schools and districts who truly value diversity and strive to build diverse employee bases.

This event also marks a milestone in DIVERSITY in Ed's almost 20-year history. The organization has grown from a print magazine, targeting college students and job seekers from diverse backgrounds, to now include a robust membership-driven job board, plus virtual recruitment fairs for schools and districts ready to utilize technology to grow a passionate, diverse talent pipeline of teacher candidates. More than any time in their organization's history, DIVERSITY in Ed is more than the sum of its parts – which include growth, progression, value, and strength, to name a few.

"Together, with leaders from a range of fields, we know we can help solve the teacher shortage, school by school, through multimedia teacher recruitment strategies that connect teacher candidates of color to schools and districts who need talented, committed educators," says Trina Edwards, Director of Operations of DIVERSITY in Ed.

This event will be hosted for the sixth year in a row in partnership with vFairs. The interactive and immersive virtual events platform is credited for enabling and legitimizing the launch and growth of the virtual recruitment solutions DIVERSITY of Ed offers its school members.

"We are honored to have such a positive, long-standing partnership with DIVERSITY in Ed as they continually find new ways to provide opportunities and connections to underrepresented teachers year over year," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes this year's event will surely bring to many teachers across the country."

To learn more or to register about the event, please visit the event site here.

