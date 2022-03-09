Patriot Software Granted Patent for Dual-Ledger Accounting

Patriot Software, an online accounting and payroll software company has been granted a patent for dual ledger accounting. This patent revolutionizes accounting by creating multiple ledgers simultaneously at the time of the accounting entry.
CANTON, Ohio (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
Patriot Software, LLC, a leading accounting software and payroll software provider, announces an exciting new patent granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an accounting software feature. The newly patented Dual-Ledger Accounting allows customers to switch back and forth between viewing the general ledger in cash and accrual accounting.
The first of its kind Dual-Ledger Accounting received a patent for the ability to track accounting transactions in cash, modified cash, and accrual basis simultaneously. The software automatically writes accounting transactions in each accounting method at the time of entry, eliminating the need to process conversions to switch between accounting methods. The Dual-Ledger Accounting switch can be set per user in the software, and each accounting method can be easily viewed by toggling a switch.
Because the patented Dual-Ledger Accounting creates transactions in each accounting method, users can easily change their accounting method in the future without the need for adjusting entries.
"Previous patents have outlined how to programmatically convert from one accounting method to the other. But, that takes additional processing and may make it hard to switch back. Our approach takes the processing hit upfront. After that, switching accounting methods is just a viewing preference and there's no need for either manual or computational adjusting entries," said Asher McCune, Senior Solutions Architect.
With the single goal in mind to make Patriot's accounting software powerful enough for accountants and easy enough for small business owners, the Dual-Ledger Accounting concept was developed by Asher McCune, Jackie White, and Michael Streb.
Patriot plans to add more software features and improvements in the future to ensure customers continue to receive an exceptional user experience.
Patriot Software, located in Canton, Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses and their accountants. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.
Contact:
Patriot Software, LLC
Michele Bossart
Marketing Manager
877-968-7147
mbossart@patriotsoftware.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/patriot_software_granted_patent_for_dual_ledger_accounting/prweb18545844.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.