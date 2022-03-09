Globee® Awards Issues Call for Customer Service Excellence Nominations

Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success, Support, Business Development, and Operations Individuals, Teams, and Departments from all over the world can apply

The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the 9th Annual 2022 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence. We have expanded the sales and customer service awards program to also include marketing, business development, and operations.

All organizations operating anywhere in the world – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations.

Organizations may submit any number of entries for local, regional, and other offices all over the world. Categories are classified under the following groups:



Individual Awards Categories Group

Chief Revenue Officer Awards Categories Group

Department and Team Awards Categories Group

Organization Excellence Awards Categories Group

Startup Awards Categories Group – Formed between 2018 and 2022

New Product, Service, Upgrade, and Innovation Awards Categories Group

COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group

Nominees that are eligible to apply for recognitions include business owners, executives, and professional individuals at every job level, team, department, and organizational achievements including vendors with new products, services, and solution providers for sales, marketing customer service and success, support, business development, and operations.

This year we are also recognizing Chief Revenue Officers who are responsible for growing their organization's revenue.

Learn more about the 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/

Stay posted and read success stories of organizations by subscribing to The Globee Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/judges/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/globee_awards_issues_call_for_customer_service_excellence_nominations/prweb18545260.htm