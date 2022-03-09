Purchase the Latest 2022 Toyota Highlander at Manhattan Beach Toyota

Customers who wish to purchase the new 2022 Toyota Highlander can do so at the Manhattan Beach Toyota dealership.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
SUV Drivers in and around the Manhattan Beach area who love to purchase a powerful SUV that is strongly built and can handle tough terrains with ease should go for the new 2022 Toyota Highlander. Available with superior exterior features such as a broad wheelbase, high ground clearance, high-grade wheels and more, the SUV is perfect for drivers who love a lot of off-road adventures.
Customers who cherish power-packed vehicles and love to go on a lot of exploration drives should check out the new 2022 Toyota Highlander. With a well-made 3.5L V6 engine and the available all-wheel-drive configuration, the SUV is more than capable of handling all types of terrains across weather conditions with ease. Interested customers can visit the dealership and test drive the 2022 Toyota Highlander.
Please visit the manhattanbeachtoyota.com website to discover the deals and vehicle coupons offered by the Toyota dealership. For detailed information on the new 2022 Toyota Highlander, please drop by at the following address - Manhattan Beach Toyota, 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, California 90266 or call them at 855-995-7001.
