PrideStaff Expands with New Staffing and Employment Agency in Phoenix Metro - Scottsdale

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce their expansion in the Phoenix Metro Valley with the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in Scottsdale. The Phoenix Metro - Scottsdale office offers a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of administrative/clerical, professional and light industrial roles in PrideStaff's core areas of focus.

This is the second office opened by Owners/Strategic-Partners Ann and Dave Gilbert who have also owned and managed the award-winning Phoenix Metro - East Valley office for more than a decade. The Scottsdale location is the fourth PrideStaff office in the Phoenix area; the Gilberts work closely with neighboring franchises in Glendale and Goodyear to provide comprehensive staffing and employment services to clients and candidates throughout the region.

A combination of economic opportunity, chronic candidate shortages and organic growth fueled this expansion. Already serving clients in the Phoenix Metro Valley, the Gilberts made the strategic decision to open a second office to better meet the needs of Scottsdale employers and job seekers. "We're thrilled to expand our ability to serve our local community," said Ann Gilbert. "Candidate shortages remain a huge challenge in this market, so we knew we needed to open another office to gain recruiting traction and meet workforce needs. We chose an office location that's very conveniently located for candidates, making it easy for them to come in and apply, and offering short commutes to our clients' locations."

"The Phoenix Metro Valley is poised for rapid growth, with leading employers relocating here from across the nation," said Gilbert. "As the market continues to grow, we're excited to build the PrideStaff brand here in conjunction with the Glendale and Goodyear offices – living our shared mission and creating exceptional customer experiences, one placement at a time."

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff provides outstanding service and results by removing the guesswork from staffing. The Phoenix Metro - Scottsdale office uses this approach to recruit superior light industrial, administrative and professional candidates for employers in their market.

The success of PrideStaff's approach is evident, as they consistently rank among the highest .5% of staffing firms in the industry. According to ClearlyRated, a business intelligence firm specializing in the staffing industry, PrideStaff earned a client Net Promoter® Score (NPS) as high or higher than other well-known brands such as Amazon and Netflix. NPS is computed by subtracting a firm's detractors from its promoters.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

