Industry's First 3D Virtual Showroom Experience for Dealer Websites Launches

izmoEmporio's full CGI car personalization platform engages car shoppers, increases dealership website conversion and can lower auto dealers' cost of customer acquisition

izmocars today announced the launch of izmoEmporio, the world's first, and only, 3D virtual showroom experience for auto dealer websites, at the 2022 National Automobile Dealers Association Show.

An easy integration into any auto dealer website, izmoEmporio's full CGI car personalization platform delivers a dynamic and immersive 3D showroom experience. Content-rich, with interior panoramas, videos and an image gallery, izmoEmporio transforms the dealership website into a destination that offers a true-to-life digital retail experience.

"With current inventory shortages, through no fault of their own, auto dealers' websites have become empty shells, frustrating car buyers looking for a vehicle," said izmocars CEO Tej Soni. "Meanwhile, consumers increasingly want a superior digital retailing process, with compelling content and functionality that offers a more immediate, real and rich virtual experience. Dealers have not, as yet, had access to the kind of 3D imagery that can facilitate this. But, with izmoEmporio's in-depth, customizable visual experience, that solution is just a plug-in away."

izmoEmporio users can choose a trim and select colors, personalize their car and share their experience on social media. This immersive 3D experience increases website engagement and lead generation, helping to convert visitors into buyers. In fact, early results show that izmoEmporio converts over 90% of visitors into leads.

"Today's digitally-native car buyers are weary of tired, look-alike websites, and 98% of them leave without submitting a lead," continued Soni. "izmoEmporio can dramatically change this: it operates as a customer engagement tool that not only improves the customer experience, but increases leads at a fraction of the cost of traditional digital marketing."

Soni noted that having 3D vehicle imagery on auto dealership websites is especially relevant today as the new online shopping models that are challenging auto dealerships offer a showroom-like online experience. Furthermore, a recent Cox study showed that 41% of buyers plan to pre-order their next vehicle(1), making access to compelling vehicle imagery that goes beyond stock-on-the-lot options critical.

"izmoEmporio's high-quality 3D imagery captures consumer attention, helping to build dealership loyalty, because the longer a visitor stays, the stronger the emotional connection with the dealer brand," concluded Soni.

Long a global leader in producing automotive imagery, izmocars is the world's largest producer of automotive content, offering global coverage for its image library. With studios in Los Angeles and Brussels, it produces content for more than 500 models each year and powers thousands of websites worldwide.

World's first 3D Digital Retail Showroom with Accessories Selector

Plug and Play - Integrates with any dealership website in minutes

Includes Interior 3D, Video, and Image Gallery

Multiple lead generation CTAs

Works on any device - Desktop, Tablet, Mobile

Social Media integration

About izmocars

izmocars provides automotive retail solutions for dealerships worldwide and is the largest global producer of interactive media content for the automotive industry. izmocars products include Digital Retail Web Platform, Parts Distribution CRM, Search Engine Marketing and Data Analytics. izmocars is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Long Beach, Chicago, Brussels, Paris and Bangalore.

