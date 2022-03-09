Jungle Disk Adds CTO to Increase Innovation and Advance Company's Rapid Expansion

Industry Veteran Nathan Anderson Brings Deep Knowledge of Cybersecurity to Further Leading Portfolio of Solutions for Businesses' Data Backup and Recovery

Jungle Disk, leaders in business data backup and recovery, today announced it has selected Nathan Anderson to be its new chief technology officer (CTO). A highly respected industry veteran, Anderson possesses deep expertise in cloud, cybersecurity, compliance and security software development. His charter is to oversee product innovation and software quality, while supporting Jungle Disk's continued rapid expansion across the globe.

Anderson most recently served as vice president of DevOps engineering for Chargify — the billing and subscription management platform built for B2B SaaS businesses — with particular focus on developing financial technology. Previously, he was director of software engineering and DevOps for healthcare cloud hosting company, ClearDATA. He also spent 15 years at Rackspace Technology as engineering manager and director of product management, building security related products for use in public clouds.

"With security issues grabbing news headlines, having a CTO with deep knowledge of cyber risk and software security, and a holistic view of what companies need, is a tremendous asset," said Bret Piatt, CEO of Jungle Disk. "Nathan has excelled in highly demanding markets from fintech to healthcare to public cloud. He's ensured clouds are locked down, services are performing at peak, compliance is met, and most important, data is secure and uptime ensured. He will play a pivotal role as we continue to pursue our aggressive expansion plans."

The appointment comes as Jungle Disk is experiencing significant growth. Just months ago, the company acquired the KeepItSafe, LiveVault and OffsiteDataSync backup and disaster recovery businesses from a public company seller. Jungle Disk also recently announced plans for a new, sustainable, solar-powered headquarters, designed for collaboration and innovation in order to stay ahead of customer and operational growth.

"It's exciting to join a dynamic, evolving company with so much momentum," said Anderson. "With the threat landscape growing, and companies of all sizes being targeted, we have an opportunity to provide answers. Jungle Disk has a proven and robust portfolio, and I look forward to introducing further enhancements and updates that'll keep our direct customers and MSP partners in the best position possible to protect businesses around the world."

About Jungle Disk, KeepItSafe, LiveVault and OffsiteDataSync

Jungle Disk, KeepItSafe, LiveVault and OffsiteDataSync have been combined into a leading backup and disaster recovery specialist headquartered in San Antonio, TX. The business serves tens of thousands of customers across the globe with more than 20 data centers, including major presences in North America and Europe. It is one of the only global recovery providers awarded ISO 27001 certification for information security management in addition to meeting customer needs for SOC 2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA compliance. For more information, please visit http://www.jungledisk.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jungle_disk_adds_cto_to_increase_innovation_and_advance_companys_rapid_expansion/prweb18544615.htm