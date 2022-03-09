Mauna Loa to Exhibit at Expo West 2022 with First-Ever Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream

Following the Hawai‘i-based brand's successful packaging redesign last year, Mauna Loa will showcase its plant-based Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream line at Expo West

Mauna Loa® (http://www.maunaloa.com), the U.S. leader of macadamia nut products for 75 years, heads to Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim from March 10-12th, at Booth #4962 in Hall E, to showcase its line of Hawai‘i-inspired, plant-based Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream, the first and only commercialized line of macadamia milk ice cream.

Delivering "paradise in a pint" to consumers through its online shop and in the freezer aisles of stores such as Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts, and Whole Foods, since last year, Mauna Loa ended 2021 as the top-selling plant-based ice cream amongst new items, within the Natural Channel.

"It's an incredible feeling for our team to have been able to introduce innovation to not only our historic brand, after 75 years of focusing primarily on our macadamia nut lines, but also to the category of plant-based ice cream that has been gaining momentum in recent years, throughout every retail channel," said Danielle Laubenstein, Director of Global Marketing for Mauna Loa. "We are so excited to see the response from consumers, in the months following the launch of our ice cream, whose strong purchase desire and positive feedback has made four of our SKUs top sellers in the set. We can't wait to keep delivering more innovation that brings a slice of paradise into the homes and lives of our customers across the country."

The success of the initial launch has prompted a high demand for Mauna Loa to innovate further within the category, taking the macadamia nut where it's never gone before, and adding additional variety and Hawaiian flavors to its lineup. Last year, the brand launched Strawberry Guava, as its seventh Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream flavor, which takes some of the island's most popular fruits to the mainland in perfect, pint-sized portions. As the initial response to the latest innovation has been highly positive, Mauna Loa released Molokaʻi Sea Salt & Caramel as its eighth flavor this year and plans to add additional flavors throughout 2022, with the next being Big Island Mac Nut.

