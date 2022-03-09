MAPTYCS® leverages geospatial technology to combine multiple location-based datasets to help companies manage their property risk exposures through local and real-time data.

MAPTYCS® Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

The program identifies innovative Insurtech within the Property & Casualty insurance industry

Today, MAPTYCS®, an Insurtech company that helps insurance professionals manage property risk exposures, assess climate change impacts, and monitor severe weather events through geospatial risk assessment technology, announced it has been named to Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program. This program is led by Property and Casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider Guidewire GWRE, to help insurers leverage the most innovative Insurtech in the insurance industry.

"We are excited to join Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program," said Jacqueline Legrand, CEO and Co-founder of MAPTYCS®. "In a world where adverse events driven by natural disasters, technology, and climate change are accelerating, software that can integrate and combine multiple location-based datasets like MAPTYCS® are proving crucial in helping companies manage their property risk exposures through real-time data. MAPTYCS is built on advanced, new technologies that make it easy to use and integrate into insurers' ecosystems."

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry... As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating Insurtech while also connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers. "We are pleased to welcome MAPTYCS® as a new Insurtech Vanguard," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire. "MAPTYCS® is an easy-to-use property risk exposure management solution that is built on exciting technology that didn't even exist few years ago. It is a powerful platform that will help risk professionals assess their property risks exposure faster and better."

About Maptycs®

MAPTYCS® is a property risk exposure management and event response solution for the commercial insurance industry. The platform combines advanced technologies, a proprietary Geographic Information System (GIS), and a dedicated data warehouse to store and manage high volume location-based data. It also includes a sophisticated alerts engine to monitor severe weather events. Underwriters can more effectively assess and manage risks to define premiums and set adequate reserves for claims payouts. The platform is powerful, easy to use and can be integrated into existing systems.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

