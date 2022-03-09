CanDo® Charges into Expo West 2022 with Debut of New Keto Krisp® Flavor, Butter & Salt with Collagen, Now Available Nationwide

With 570% YOY growth and the #1-selling keto bar in the natural channel, CanDo heads to Natural Products Expo West (Booth #5145) for the first time, since launching the brand in 2017

CanDo (http://www.tastecando.com), makers of Keto Krisp®, low-carb, low-sugar and delicious-tasting keto bars, is heading to Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim to debut its brand and line of keto-friendly products to the industry, from March 10-12th, at Booth #5145 in Hall E.

On heels of explosive growth, up 570% YoY, the brand will be showcasing and sampling its seven Keto Krisp SKU's, which include two plant-based offerings and newest innovation, Butter & Salt with Collagen, as well as celebrating a record 2021 year as one of the fastest-growing bar brand in natural.

As its latest innovation, available online at TasteCando.com and nationally at Whole Foods Market, Butter & Salt combines the indulgent flavors of a warm, butter pastry with notes of Himalayan sea salt for a melt-in-your-mouth taste and texture through every bite.

Following the success of the brand's six other SKU's, which include two plant-based offerings, the new flavor marks Keto Krisp's first introduction of functional collagen and uses grass-fed butter, delivering 10g of protein, yet only 4g net carbs and 2g of sugar.

"There's a certain level of comforting nostalgia that comes with visiting a bake shop or your favorite diner, and taking the first bite out of a fresh-from-the-oven donut or stack of fluffy, buttery pancakes — whether you're five or 50 years old," said Adam Bremen, Founder of Keto Krisp by CanDo. "We were on a mission to achieve that same flavor and feeling with this Butter & Salt bar, while staying true to the nutrition profile and ingredients our fans have grown to love from Keto Krisp. I think we may have done just that and turned family kitchens into the modern, keto-friendly bake shop of the future."

Now available nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, and HEB, and and more, Keto Krisp is the #1-Selling Keto Bar in the Natural Channel. As a category, Keto bars contribute to 65% of the overall bar category growth, of which Keto Krisp makes up 15%.

"The sales growth and multi-channel retail expansion we experienced over the past year has given us an incredible amount of momentum to keep up our category stewardship and bring thoughtful innovation to customers both online and at the shelf," said Matt Clifford, CEO of Keto Krisp by CanDo. "We're excited to see that same momentum and demand for low-carb, low-sugar products matched in other categories throughout the store, which gets us excited for what opportunities lie in the months and years ahead.

The keto market is predicted to reach a global value of $15.6B USD by 2027, with North America accounting for nearly 50%.

With only a few years since launching its line of optimal-protein keto bars, the startup has been on a mission to deliver on taste, ingredients and nutrition, while remaining steadfast in supporting and connecting with its consumers to instill the CanDo ethos, brought to by founder Adam Bremen. The result: A fast-paced upward trajectory and unmatched fan loyalty that has the Keto Krisp by CanDo brand growing 570% YoY.

Butter & Salt joins Keto Krisp's current line of low-sugar, low-carb flavors, including Almond Butter Chocolate Chip, Almond Butter, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Raspberry, Plant-Based Almond Butter Blackberry Jelly and Plant-Based Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk are available online at http://www.tastecando.com ($35.99/12-pack).

For more information, visit http://www.tastecando.com

About Keto Krisp by CanDo:

Keto Krisp by CanDo (http://www.tastecando.com) is driven by a mission to inspire and empower a community of doers, dreamers and believers to live a healthier, more-fulfilling lifestyle, every day.

Founder Adam Bremen was born with Cerebral Palsy and has used an electric wheelchair for mobility his entire life. From an early age, he was instilled with the mentality that, "Life would always be about what you CanDo, not about what you can't."

Keto Krisp is the result of Bremen's weight-loss journey, after discovering and adopting the Keto lifestyle, and the search for a delicious, on-the-go snack he couldn't find on the market. Keto Krisp's line of low-sugar, low-carb protein bars is the perfect combination of premium nutrition, unrivaled taste and a crave-worthy crunch that puts it in a league of its own.

Together, with CanDo's products and commitment to empowering its community, they're committed to being there every step of the way.

It's about what you CanDo.

For more information, visit http://www.tastecando.com

About Adam Bremen, Founder of CanDo

My name is Adam Bremen and I am the Founder of CanDo - maker of Keto Krisp protein bars!

At CanDo, our mission is to inspire and empower everyone to live a healthier lifestyle every day.

Why? I was born with Cerebral Palsy and have used an electric wheelchair to move around my entire life. From an early age, my parents instilled in me that life is about what I CAN DO, not what I can't do.

It is this very spirit that propels us forward, pushes us to seek better, do better.

And it is this spirit that defines our drive to make the best products we can.

At 42, I was overweight and needed to make a change. I transitioned to a keto-based diet and began exercising daily. I lost 65lbs! During my weight loss journey, I couldn't find an on-the-go snack that tasted good. So, I created Keto Krisp, the perfect combination of a protein bar with an unrivaled taste and premium nutritional ingredients.

After all, life's too short to eat sh##y tasting bars.

Today, we at CanDo invite you to join the tribe, whether Keto or not, and embody the CanDo spirit.

To do, instead of dream. To decide to live the way you want.

And together, with our products and commitment to empowering our community, will be there every step of the way.

It's about what you CanDo,

-Adam Bremen

1. 24 Weeks Spins Natural ending 11/24/21, Top 20 Bar Brands by Dollar Growth to Category

2. 52 Weeks Spins Natural ending 1/23/22, Top 100 Bars by Dollar Growth to Category

3. Bolst Global, Keto Diet Trends 2020

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cando_charges_into_expo_west_2022_with_debut_of_new_keto_krisp_flavor_butter_salt_with_collagen_now_available_nationwide/prweb18545099.htm