Modernfold Innovation Pairs ComfortDrive® Self-Driving Space Division System With 51 STC and Enhanced Privacy Acousti-Clear® Panels

New technology integration from space division pioneer Modernfold combines the ComfortDrive® Self-Driving Panel System with outstanding sound control and privacy enhancements available exclusively with its Acousti-Clear® Panels.

The result: a dynamic ability to quickly and effortlessly configure and reconfigure room spaces on command, using specialized panels that incorporate sound control capabilities up to 51 STC plus superior privacy features. Deployed in integrated installations, the smooth-tracking, programmable Comfort Drive® and versatile Acousti-Clear® technologies save time, effort and money while meeting users' custom needs for safety, space division, selected visibility and security with utmost quiet.

Multiple selections within the Acousti-Clear® system contribute to unique flexibility, responsiveness and visual impact in automated spaces that are created with ComfortDrive. Among these remarkable features:



MorphGlas™, a spectacular liquid-crystal-based option, converts transparent Acousti-Clear® panels to opaque mode at the touch of a button for instant privacy. MorphGlas™ technology provides an extraordinary compliment to the most contemporary designs.

Alternatively, the panels can be equipped with motorized privacy shades or Venetian blinds that close quickly and completely to deliver their own enhanced space separation.

The panels are available in an array of exceptionally durable, visually striking powder-coating color options.

Hands-free movement maximizes convenience, flexibility and ease of use as users create a wide range of working environments.

Along with these selections, the acoustical control delivered by 51 STC Acousti-Clear® panels means that spaces defined by ComfortDrive settings are secure and quiet. The panels ensure that conversation and communication inside such spaces remain private.

"ComfortDrive® is a versatile, premium solution for high-end architectural settings," said Modernfold Managing Director Bryan Welch. "Automation is the future of movable wall technology, already making itself felt in many applications. With the integrated options that Acousti-Clear® provides, architects and designers can enable arrangements defined by utility, flexibility and dazzling visual effects that track with the identity of any contemporary organization."

For more on continuing advances in automated space division, visit http://www.modernfold.com.

About Modernfold

For more than 97 years, Modernfold, Inc. has been the premier provider of products that enable optimal space utilization. Whether the primary requirement is acoustical control, versatile space management, energy savings, or daylighting, Modernfold's innovative product solutions assist and facilitate building management. Beginning in 1925, the company helped invent the movable wall industry. Its current product line continues that leadership.

In a wide range of installations, outstanding and highly flexible results are provided by Modernfold:

Operable Partitions including: Acousti-Seal® Encore®, Acousti-Seal® Encore® Automated, Acousti-Seal® Legacy®, Acousti-Seal® Premier®, and Accordion Doors, and

Movable Glass Wall Systems including: Acoustically rated Acousti-Clear®, Acousti-Clear® on ComfortDrive®, PureView®, PureView® Plus, PureView® FSW-C & FSW-G, DRS, Compactline®, and Compactline® on ComfortDrive®.

About dormakaba Group

dormakaba makes access in life smart and secure. As one of the top three companies in the industry, dormakaba is the trusted partner for products, solutions and services for access to buildings and rooms from a single source. With strong brands such as Dorma, Kaba and Best in its portfolio, the company and its numerous cooperation partners are represented in over 130 countries worldwide.

dormakaba is listed at the SIX Swiss exchange, is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generated a turnover of over CHF 2.5 billion with more than 15,000 employees in financial year 2019/20.

SIX Swiss Exchange: DOKA

Further information about dormakaba Group on http://www.dormakaba.com

Insights and inspiration from the world of access on https://blog.dormakaba.com.

News on financials, products and innovations of dormakaba Group on https://newsroom.dormakaba.com

