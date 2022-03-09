Evocalize Recognized on HousingWire's 2022 Tech100 Real Estate List

The Seattle and Austin tech startup's feature on the premier housing tech providers list for the second year in a row signals its industry expertise and influence

Evocalize, the leading Collaborative Marketing Platform (CMP), today announced HousingWire has named the company to its annual Tech100 list for 2022. This marks the second consecutive year that Evocalize has been recognized on HousingWire's round-up of the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy.

"We're proud to be honored once again by HousingWire for our ambitious and impactful work in the industry," said Spencer Smith, VP of Marketing at Evocalize. "This recognition reflects our commitment to making sophisticated digital marketing accessible to not only real estate but all businesses, regardless of location, size or resources."

Today's news follows Evocalize's $12 million Series A funding round led by Move, Inc. (operator of Realtor.com®). This recent investment will enable Evocalize to deepen its market-leading automation and machine learning capabilities to advance digital marketing performance for local businesses, add new channels to reach users everywhere they spend time online, and to expand into new industries with powerful, push-button-simple tools.

"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."

The HousingWire Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the organizations that are providing new offerings and solutions to common industry pain points that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day. The full list of honorees can be found on HousingWire's website, here.

For more information on Evocalize and its customizable, scalable, and simplified digital marketing solutions, visit http://www.evocalize.com.

About Evocalize

Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations, agents, and users at scale with sophisticated, easy to execute digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a partner in Facebook's Real Estate Top Provider Initiative and is a recipient of HousingWire's Real Estate Top Tech 100 Award. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, multi-family housing, financial services, and travel. Over one million digital marketing programs have been run using Evocalize technology, generating millions of leads, and leading to thousands of transactions to date. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.evocalize.com.

