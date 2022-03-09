Aeroflow Reaches Individuals and Small Businesses with Friday Health Plan Partnership

Aeroflow to provide high-quality medical equipment to people purchasing their own health insurance with Friday Health Plan.

Aeroflow Healthcare, an HME Excellence Award Winner and leading provider of durable medical equipment (DME), announced their national contract with Friday Health Plan, a health insurance company catering to individuals and small businesses purchasing their own health plans.

Through this partnership, Aeroflow Healthcare will provide Friday Health Plan patients with its full suite of durable medical equipment, available through insurance, including breast pumps, maternity compression, incontinence supplies, catheters, continuous glucose monitors, and CPAP supplies.

"We are excited to partner with Friday Health Plans, which is transforming the industry through a consumer-driven health insurance model," said Asheley Carter, Strategic Partnerships Associate at Aeroflow Healthcare. "This partnership provides individuals and small businesses across the nation with simple and affordable access to our outstanding customer service, supplies, and support."

Headquartered in Denver, with core operations and a customer service center in Alamosa, Colorado, Friday Health Plans cater to people who buy their own insurance rather than going through an employer. Individuals can utilize the health insurance marketplace to pick a plan from multiple coverage categories, all of which are compliant with the Affordable Care Act. Friday Health Plans has grown to over 300,000 members in 7 states, with plans to expand offerings into multiple new states each year.

Aeroflow seeks to continue building opportunities with insurance networks in order to expand across the nation to assist a variety of patients in quickly receiving medical supplies and services crucial towards living a quality, comfortable life.

About Aeroflow Healthcare

Aeroflow Healthcare was founded in Asheville, NC in 2001 as a home oxygen provider, and has since grown to become a nationwide provider of DME. In 2017, Aeroflow was also awarded the HME Excellence Award for Best Home Medical Equipment Provider and has been recognized as a business offering top-notch benefits to employees with the Great Place to Work Award. Aeroflow is an accredited Medicare and Medicaid provider and accepts most commercial insurance. To learn more about Aeroflow Healthcare and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit http://www.aeroflowinc.com.

About Friday Health Plans

Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday's consumer-centric approach. All insurance plans and services are offered and administered through licensed subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit http://www.fridayhealthplans.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/aeroflow_reaches_individuals_and_small_businesses_with_friday_health_plan_partnership/prweb18543643.htm