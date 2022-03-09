Center for Vein Restoration's Premier Clinical Convention, March 10 – 13, 2022, Washington, DC

Nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency, Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) will bring together healthcare visionaries in an intimate setting for an in-person and virtual learning experience. This highly anticipated annual event showcases world-renowned speakers and leaders in vascular medicine discussing the most relevant challenges and unique opportunities facing the industry. Physicians, nurses, vascular techs, and other non-clinical staff will find the information provided at VISION, 2022 to be engaging, enriching, and actionable. VISION, 2022 is offered with the support of twenty-eight corporate sponsors and is expected to draw approximately three hundred in-person attendees and 1,500 virtual attendees. The event will be held at Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles, Chantilly, Virginia

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is America's largest physician-led, patient-centric vein center. CVR offers comprehensive treatment plans customized to each patient's clinical and financial needs. Our physicians are trained using state-of-the-art equipment to perform the most modern vein closure modalities.

VISION, 2022, provides networking opportunities with esteemed colleagues and industry partners. Distinguished speakers will offer the latest research in vascular medicine and lead thought-provoking discussions for clinical participants. Ten continuing medical education (CME) credit opportunities will be available for physicians.

Non-clinical participants will receive world-class customer (patient) service training from Ritz-Carlton and other professional and personal growth learning opportunities.

For more information or to register, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/c94e2be4-dc4c-42ee-92c2-d916e98e5ea8/summary

Center for Vein Restoration Celebrates 15 Years in Venous Care

Established in 2007 by world-renowned and respected cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, FACS, CVR exists to provide venous health care that radically improves lives. Dr. Lakhanpal envisioned providing safe, personalized, and positive treatment for a woefully underserved population suffering from venous insufficiency (vein disease).

Beginning with Dr. Lakhanpal caring for approximately 100 patients out of a single clinic in the Washington, DC area, CVR has expanded to 100+ locations (and growing), with 80+ board-certified physicians in twenty-two states impacting the lives of over 200,000 patients annually.

CVR's Mission

To improve lives in the communities we serve by providing state-of-the-art vascular care in a compassionate and affordable manner.

CVR's Vision

To continuously redefine the care of patients with venous disorders by providing comprehensive vein care throughout the United States in an environment of clinical excellence, integrity, mutual respect, and trust.

CVR's Commitment to Research and Education

CVR maintains the highest education and training standards for physicians and vascular technicians across our network of clinics. We annually publish research from our database (the largest venous database in the country) and are the only non-academic vein group granted a venous and lymphatic medicine fellowship program by the American Board of Venous & Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM).

Learn About Partnership with CVR

Vein practices from across the country use this event to explore the advantages of a partnership with the nation's largest physician-led vein treatment organization. Participants learned about the efficiencies CVR provides, including operations, sales, marketing, patient services, pre-authorization, and billing.

For more information about partnership opportunities, visit strongertogether@centerforvein.com.

About Venous Insufficiency

Venous insufficiency, the cause of significant suffering due to the sequelae of venous hypertension, most commonly arises as achy, tired, and heavy legs. This common and underdiagnosed disorder affects between 30 to 40 million Americans. Risk factors include age, weight, prolonged sitting or standing, genetics, and DVT (blood clot) history. Treatment options have evolved to an array of minimally invasive procedures in an office setting.

About Center for Vein Restoration

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the largest physician-led practice treating vein disease in the country. Having performed its first procedure in 2007 under President and CEO Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, Center for Vein Restoration has since become nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency. With 100+ centers and growing, CVR has over 600 employees, conducts over 200,000 patient interactions annually, and achieves a 98 percent patient satisfaction rating.

To learn more about CVR and its mission, visit centerforvein.com or by phone at 1-800-FIX-LEGS.

