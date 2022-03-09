Firsthand Properties Partners With Side, Expanding Its Client Reach Throughout Central Texas

Firsthand Properties today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

Firsthand Properties today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Firsthand Properties, a company that provides a suite of real estate services in a family-like atmosphere, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.

Firsthand Properties was founded by Christine Chau, a market expert with years of experience in property management and real estate investments. A Realtor® since 2002 and licensed broker since 2004, Chau boasts a vast industry network and numerous designations, including Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS), and Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR®). She serves as second-term director for the Austin Board of Realtors® (ABoR); chair of ABoR's leasing and management task force; vice-chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America Chapter Development Committee, which oversees 42 chapters; and the Austin region representative for Texas Realtors®.

Firsthand Properties specializes in property management, investment transactions, and residential and commercial leasing agreements. Additionally, the Firsthand team serves homebuyers and sellers throughout the wildly competitive Austin, Central Texas, and Houston markets to help its clients generate wealth, stability, and happiness in the heart of Texas.

Partnering with Side will ensure Firsthand Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Firsthand Properties with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Firsthand Properties will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"With Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support comprising our back-end systems, we have more time to help our clients achieve their ‘best,'" said Chau. "This strategic partnership will also enable us to grow our team with agents who share our vision for the boutique services we've established."

Everyone is family at Firsthand Properties — for a lifetime! The team has an exhaustive market presence and expertise in residential purchases and sales, investments, property management, and residential and commercial leasing. Firsthand agents transform the financial and emotional stress of real estate into a joyfully confident experience, offering clients tailored services that meet every need. Headquartered in Austin, Firsthand Properties helps Texans build wealth and stability in Austin, Central Texas, and Houston. For more information, visit http://www.firsthandhomes.com.

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/firsthand_properties_partners_with_side_expanding_its_client_reach_throughout_central_texas/prweb18544104.htm