DGC, a Division of PKF O'Connor Davies, Ranks 11th on Largest Accounting Firms in Massachusetts List

Boston Business Journal listing underscores the Firm's ongoing expansion and deep expertise in the New England region

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, announced today that DGC was listed as the 11th largest accounting firm in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. DGC, a division of PKF O'Connor Davies, joined forces with the Firm earlier this year, formalizing a partnership that brings comprehensive accounting and advisory services across industries to the Boston metropolitan area and the wider New England region.

"Over the last several years, PKF O'Connor Davies has pursued an ambitious strategic growth plan centered on partnering with like-minded organizations and individuals to expand our footprint in key markets," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Our partnership with DGC is a crowning success in that effort, and this listing demonstrates the potential of our collaboration and shared reputation in serving clients in Massachusetts and beyond."

The Boston Business Journal ranked accounting firms based on the number of Massachusetts employees as of Jan. 1, 2022. It also included the number of Massachusetts certified public accountants, partners and total employees across all offices. It listed top-level executives as well. DGC has 212 Massachusetts employees led by New England Co-Managing Partners Laurie J. Austin and Donald Troy.

"We've long called Massachusetts and New England home, and we're delighted to enhance our footprint here after joining forces with PKF O'Connor Davies," said Austin. "The partnership has already found tremendous success, not just in listings like this but more importantly in the services and solutions we've been able to deliver for our clients."

About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market.

The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.

The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.

PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dgc_a_division_of_pkf_oconnor_davies_ranks_11th_on_largest_accounting_firms_in_massachusetts_list/prweb18544907.htm