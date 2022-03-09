SubSummit Adds Featured Speakers from Volvo, DoorDash, BootayBag and Misfits Market to Agenda

Max Nimaroff, Martin Hansson, Ellyette Gheno and Abhi Ramesh will headline this year's conference focusing on how to shift and discover successful business strategies for DTC brands

Today, SubSummit, the world's largest direct-to-consumer subscription conference, announced its next round of featured speakers, including Max Nimaroff, general manager of subscriber experience at DoorDash; Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Misfits Market; Ellyette Gheno, CEO of BootayBag; and Martin Hansson, subscriber growth and retention of Care by Volvo. Covering topics such as what goes into a successful paid membership program and how subscription can reshape an entire marketplace, these highly anticipated speakers will take the stage in Orlando, Fla on June 1-3.

"I am thrilled to be discussing the role subscriptions play in the lives of customers with a community of like-minded folks," said Max Nimaroff, general manager of subscriber experience at DoorDash. "My SubSummit session will dive into the benefits of subscriptions for consumers and how best to manage growth. I look forward to connecting with everyone in June!"

To date, SubSummit has invested more than $320,000 in subscription brands through events, scholarships, in-kind services and consulting, education and more. Hailed as one of the Top 40 E-Commerce Trade Shows of 2022 by etailinsights, this year's experience will empower participants to unlock the next phase of their businesses with guidance from industry experts, insights on best practices across all six segments of subscriptions, exclusive data and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals.

"With 1500+ attendees, 100+ speakers and 100+ suppliers, this is SubSummit's most anticipated year ever," said Paul Chambers, co-founder and CEO of SUBTA. "Attendees will have the chance to learn from the best and brightest in the DTC subscription space. We're looking forward to having Max, Martin, Ellyette and Abhi take the stage alongside all our other speakers."

For more information on SubSummit, visit SubSummit.com. Information on Nimaroff's session, with Vijay Menon of Butter Payments, can be found at SubSummit.com/schedule. To apply for a scholarship, visit SubSummit.com/scholarship. Tickets to SubSummit are now available and can be purchased at SubSummit.com/get-tickets. To become a sponsor, visit SubSummit.com/becoming-a-sponsor. For questions or comments, email letstalk@subta.com.

###

About SubSummit

SubSummit is the world's largest conference dedicated to direct-to-consumer subscriptions. With over 1,500+ attendees, 100+ speakers and 100+ suppliers, SubSummit is hailed as one of the Top 40 E-Commerce Trade Shows of 2022 by etailinsights. The annual conference brings industry leaders and business owners together to build long-lasting, beneficial relationships through networking, workshops, and business strategy discussions. For more information, visit SubSummit.com.

About SUBTA

The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) is the first and only trade association serving the subscription commerce economy. SUBTA offers expert resources and support for the ever-growing community of innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and dedicated teams that are eager to scale their businesses and catalyze the subscription industry. Based in Troy, Mich., SUBTA's mission is to provide a comprehensive and reputable library of news, knowledge, and resources. For more information, including industry research and upcoming events, visit SUBTA.com.

