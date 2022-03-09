Derek Smith hired as new Vice President, Global Sales for ChannelAssist Inc.

ChannelAssist Inc., a leader in channel sales rep engagement, announced today the hiring of Derek Smith as the company's new Vice President, Global Sales.

ChannelAssist Inc., a leader in channel sales rep engagement, announced today the hiring of Derek Smith as the company's new Vice President of Global Sales. Derek brings with him over 25 years of leadership experiences within various technology-oriented companies, including Managing Director of Apple Canada, where he was responsible for the launch of the Apple iPad, and Vice President & General Manager of Hewlett-Packard Canada's Personal Systems and Channels organization.

Derek was also Senior Vice-President of SterlingBackCheck and the General Manager for Xref North America, and most recently VP Enterprise & Partnerships and co-founder of ModoHR Services. As an entrepreneur, Derek was the co-founder of the company that launched Fitbit in Canada and grew the business to over $125m.

‍Derek volunteers as the Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association of Canada and Chair of the Georgetown BIA.

"The channel has always been my passion and I am really excited to join ChannelAssist," said Derek Smith. "From launching the Blue Carpet program at HP in 2002 to expanding and enhancing the Apple program at the Best Buy stores in Canada, if you do it right and have the right program, the channel can do wonders!"

"Derek brings a wealth of channel knowledge and sales excellence to our executive leadership team," said Richard Stevens, President of ChannelAssist. "Smith's track record of success with Global technology brands and his deep understanding of the mission critical business objectives of our clients will be an asset to our organization as we continue to expand globally and accelerate our growth."

About ChannelAssist Inc.

For over 20 years, ChannelAssist has helped organizations drive billions in revenue by optimizing indirect channel sales rep engagement with our end-to-end development and management of channel incentive programs. ChannelAssist is a channel focused engagement and incentive innovator, and the customer obsessed team behind the industry leading HP Blue Carpet Program for the past 15 years. We deliver sales incentives, training, promotions, rewards, claim process automation, marketing and 1-1 communication to thousands of sales reps on behalf of companies every day, through our mobile app, platform and program management services. Building relevant and seamless connections in a digital ecosystem is what we do best, and global brands trust our solutions to improve their visibility, manage their incentives, drive engagement and be the answer for their most important channel challenges.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18540299.htm