Mickey Appoints its First Chief Operating Officer and First Chief Technology Officer

Alex Meyers Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Weston Stewart-Tennes to Chief Technology Officer for the Commodities Technology Platform

Mickey, a leading commodities technology platform that connects U.S.-based small-to-midsize (SME) suppliers with global buyers, has promoted two of its team members to its executive team: Alex Meyers as its new Chief Operating Officer and Weston Stewart-Tennes as its new Chief Technology Officer. Both held positions in the company prior to their promotion.

Alex Meyers, who joined Mickey in 2020 and had been serving as the Director of Operations, helped develop and organize the company's first forest products division. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing import/export operations as well as working alongside the tech team on building out the company's tech-enabled platform – which connects American-based SME forest suppliers with buyers at the click of a button.

Before joining Mickey, Meyers was the owner and operator of Imperial Forest Products, LLC. There he developed a North Carolina log export program for the Middle Eastern and Asian markets as well as worked with other domestic landowners to supply consumers in Pakistan and India with their forest product requirements.

"I am excited to continue the journey with Mickey in the capacity as COO and tackle new challenges as our business evolves," said Meyers. "I'm proud of how far our company has grown and where it's headed into the future – including launching our easy-to-use lumber marketplace. We're on target to help more American SME businesses grow with our help."

Weston Stewart-Tennes joined Mickey in 2021 as an engineer helping to develop, build, and implement the company's natural gas trading platform. His work on developing the energy division's technology platform, has allowed the natural gas traders to manage all aspects of the trade including, hedging, logistics, distribution, and risk management.

In his new role, Weston will oversee the building and design of the company's online commodity marketplace, as well as it's logistics automation processes. This includes building a digital inventory for the marketplace, a purchase order flow process, and automated billing and shipping processes.

Prior to joining Mickey, Weston founded City Flavor, a food truck catering platform. Before City Flavor, Weston worked with Qualia, a digital real estate startup where he helped build their accounting systems and bank integrations technology.

"I am thrilled to be working on one of the toughest problems I've encountered in my career to date," said Stewart-Tennes. "What Mickey is building is unlike anything on the market today – and I am excited to be a part of an organization that is disrupting an outdated industry by bringing commodity sales and trading into the 21st century."

Mickey launched in 2019 with the goal of bringing raw materials like lumber and other forest products from SME American suppliers to buyers in more than 15 countries. The startup has raised more than $10M USD in venture capital and financing and has shipped more than 3,300 containers across the world. In 2021, Mickey launched an energy division, enabling domestic natural gas buyers to source supplies from various producers in the US while managing all aspects of the trade including, hedging, logistics, distribution, and risk management.

"Building a company from the ground up takes an incredible team with incredible talent and skills, and both Alex and Weston bring their very best to the table," said Alex Rabens, Co-founder and CEO of Mickey. "I'm thrilled they will continue to play an invaluable part in building our company into the world's leading commodities marketplace."

