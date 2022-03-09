Companies Missing Out on Crucial Incentive Dollars to Help Propel Business, According to New Clarus Study

Leading Technology Tax Platform Reveals Six out of Ten Business Owners Not Leveraging Tax Programs Implemented During COVID-19

Less than half of businesses participated in federal or state incentive programs in 2021, according to a new survey of more than 500 business decision-makers, commissioned by Clarus, the leader in technology that enables businesses of every type and size to unlock the full value of employment tax incentives. While the pandemic spurred many businesses to take advantage of initiatives like the Payment Protection Program (PPP) in order to ensure they could stay afloat during a volatile period, many businesses have neglected to leverage other important tax programs that were implemented in 2020 and 2021 to support business owners during COVID-19.

The survey found that companies in all regions of the country may not be participating in these programs to the fullest extent—either from lack of awareness or lack of experience. In addition, nearly one in five business decision makers were "not sure" if their firm took advantage of tax incentives. Another issue? Lack of understanding. When asked why they haven't participated in incentive programs, almost half of the businesses surveyed chose "don't know if our company qualifies'' as their response. Whatever the reasoning, the results indicate substantial missed opportunities, as some of these tax credits for qualifying companies reached up to $33,000 per employee in 2020 and 2021.

"For both large and small companies, the rules for pandemic-related tax incentive programs can be daunting and complicated," said Terracina Maxwell, president & co-founder of Clarus. "However, for most businesses, potential tax incentives are well-worth investigating. As the survey results showed, for companies that did take advantage of tax incentives, almost two-thirds of them reported a somewhat-to-substantial impact on the health of their businesses in 2021."

The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) and PPP were the three most common responses when asked which tax incentive programs businesses participated in last year. Clarus estimates that only one-third of restaurant owners have taken advantage of the ERTC and that taking advantage of the credit could mean the amount of money a restaurant could make in a three, four or five-year period, so it would greatly help restaurant operators as COVID-19 continues to impact profits.

"The employee retention tax credit is critical for our restaurant - and thanks to Clarus, we can better access these important incentive dollars that ensure we can keep our doors open and our business operating," said Tony Mollica, Owner, Varsity Club Restaurant & Bar. "Without this help, we were forecasting tough times to come this summer, with the possibility of closing our doors. Clarus navigated this confusing tax credit for us and without their knowledge, we would not have been able to manage or leverage this process on our own."

Though the eligibility period has ended for the Employee Retention Tax Credit, businesses can still retroactively claim this credit. To be eligible, a company must show they had (1) had a decline in quarterly revenue, or (2) were fully or partially shut down due to governmental orders, or (3) began a new trade or business after February 15, 2020 and previously had less than $1 million in average annual revenue. For 2020, the ERTC is worth up to $5,000 per employee per year. In 2021, it was worth up to $7,000 per employee per quarter. To see if your company qualifies for the Employee Retention Tax Credit or the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, click here.

Typical surveyed decision-makers were senior executives, including owners and CEOs, as well as managers from across a wide range of industries. Companies reported staying up-to-date on changes in incentive programs and decisions made by Congress through the help of their accountant/tax advisor (51 percent). Although another 35 percent rely on industry publications or monitor Congressional bills, an overwhelming majority (88 percent) of all respondents would be more willing to use a solution to manage incentive programs backed by accountants.

"Our mission at Clarus is to help businesses access the incentive funds that they have earned," Maxwell said. "Clarus's message to business owners we haven't met yet is the same message we deliver to our customers. The opportunity for pandemic-related tax credits is substantial. Don't miss ERTC or Work Opportunity tax credits because you didn't seek an expert's opinion or use the appropriate assessment tool in your firm's analysis. This is especially important for small and midsize businesses. Our technology helps simplify and fully automate the process for accessing funds designed to help businesses not only survive the pandemic, but grow beyond."

Clarus monitors state and federal employment tax credit programs and has helped companies secure more than $145MM in incentive dollars. To learn more and determine if your business is eligible for ERTC, visit http://www.claruswotc.com/ertc.

About Clarus

Clarus is the leader in world-class technology that enables every business to unlock the full value of employment tax incentives. Founded by tax and technology experts, Clarus builds cloud-based software to deliver access, compliance, and clarity for federal and state employment tax credit programs. With Clarus, companies of all sizes can realize and optimize the power of government programs to materially impact their business. For more information, visit https://claruswotc.com.

About the Survey

Zogby Analytics was commissioned by Clarus to conduct an online survey of 503 business decision-makers in January 2022. Using internal and trusted interactive partner resources, thousands of adults were randomly invited to participate in this interactive survey. Based on a confidence interval of 95 percent, the margin of error for 503 is +/- 4.4 percentage points.

