Juice Technology Predicts Top Electric Vehicle Trends for 2022

Futurologist Lars Thomsen Outlines Key Factors Influencing U.S. EV Market Adoption

Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in mobile charging stations for electric vehicles, today released insights into the top trends influencing electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the U.S. market during 2022.

The Biden administration has set a target of 50% of EV sale shares in the U.S. by 2030. To meet this goal, Lars Thomsen, Futurologist, Juice Technology outlines the key factors that need to come into alignment.

1. Inventory. The global supply chain shortage has made it very difficult to go to a vehicle sales lot and give an EV a test drive. That will begin to change by mid-2022 as more players begin to enter the market with new options. Pickup trucks, one of the most popular U.S. choices, will be more available with Ford, Rivian, Tesla and others offering models. This menu of choices will enable a jump to more than 15% EV share in the U.S. next year.

2. Pricing Competition. To get to a 50% sales share, auto manufacturers will need to produce a range of price point models. Consumers can buy/order a range of Teslas, from its ‘cheapest' model hovering around $45,000 to a roadster with a $200,00-plus price point. It will also offer a ‘cybertruck' in a price point around $40,000 to compete with other EV trucks but production delivery has not been set. Over the next several years, consumer EV selection will have to be greatly expanded beyond glamour models like Tesla to meet a variety of transportation needs.

3. Charging Options. Charging infrastructure in the U.S. will grow exponentially in the coming months and years. Besides charging stations, U.S. consumers will need convenient and reliable at-home charging options. This likely will become the primary method for EV charging. In particular, the availability of mobile and stationary wall boxes, with portability for recreational travel, will become a major force in enabling U.S. EV market adoption. In addition, hotels and restaurants will upgrade their infrastructure to accommodate EV charging, equipping up to 10% of their parking spaces with AC stations for traveling guests. This will entail approximately a half million chargers over the next two years.

4. Fleet Market Expansion. Commercial expansion will also be driven by similar factors: more inventory and model options and wide availability of both public charging stations and onsite/portable chargers. Powerhouse players like Amazon will greatly expand the EV market. Amazon will fleet up to 100,000 Rivian e-vans in the next two years in addition to deploying other EV models. Additionally, the United States Postal Service fleet will be largely electrified over the next three to four years comprising approximately 260,000 vehicles. Charging convenience will be a factor in servicing all of these commercial and municipal service vehicles that typically make multiple stops in any workday.

"Accelerating EV adoption in the U.S. will require great expansion of EV inventory, pricing models, auto manufacturers‘ competing on incentives to attract new consumers and a wide availability of charging stations and at-home/portable chargers," said Thomsen. "With these trends in play, the U.S. EV market will be poised for expansion, particularly as electric trucks, fleets and flexible charging options materialize. Given the dramatic scope of the EV transition goals, particularly for U.S. consumers, the public and private sector must make a 110% effort to ensure EVs are affordable and doable for the average family or commercial business."

About Juice Technology

Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to http://www.juice-world.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Juice Americas

Juice Americas Inc. headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is part of the Juice Group, the globally active Swiss producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. Juice Americas is responsible for the North American market, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Juice has entered the North American market with a version of the in Europe most popular portable wall charger Juice Booster 2 specially developed for this region – the J+ BOOSTER 2. For more information visit: http://www.juice-americas.com

