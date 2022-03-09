Bravo Systems and SMART Financial Announce Successful Implementation of Bravo Software Solutions in 72 SMART Financial stores

Bravo Systems successfully launched its enterprise point-of-sale, mobile and eCommerce software solutions in all U.S.-based SMART Financial stores 2 months after entering partnership.

Bravo Systems, the leading provider of point-of-sale platforms, mobile applications, and eCommerce products for the pawn, firearm, and retail industries, announced today that it has welcomed SMART Financial, the third-largest pawn store chain in North America, as one of its newest customers. SMART Financial has implemented Bravo technology in all stores across in the United States.

"We are proud that SMART Financial has selected Bravo to be their primary software partner, and equally as excited to announce that all SMART stores are already using Bravo solutions since we began implementation 60 days ago," said Tally Mack, Bravo CEO. "SMART's mission to provide a world class customer experience dovetails with our mission to be a catalyst for advancement in the pawn industry, and makes our partnership a natural, and progressive step for both our organizations. We feel privileged to be a part of this new chapter in SMART's success story."

As the third largest pawn chain in North America, with 88 store locations and six unique brands, SMART Financial needed a technology partner that could support the uncompromising demands of such a large enterprise operation. It was critical that SMART find software that helped increase operational efficiencies, reduce manual work, and improve visibility into company-wide performance, while delivering exceptional employee and customer experience. After thorough analysis, SMART determined that Bravo Systems was the only company with the sophisticated software solutions and breadth of onboarding and support services they required.

"It's with great excitement that we announce our new partnership with Bravo," said Bart Boling, CEO of SMART Financial. "Our decision to implement a new software platform is an outgrowth of our continued expansion and increased need to scale profitably. Bravo not only delivers all the features and functionality we need in our technology, but they have also proven that their solutions are sustainable and flexible, allowing us to grow and change as the market demands. The entire team at SMART is thrilled that we've made the switch to Bravo and look forward to leveraging the industry's most powerful technology."

About Bravo Systems

Bravo Systems is the parent company to Bravo Platform, E4473, Usedguns.com and Buya.com. Bravo Systems specializes in providing software solutions and services to underserved markets, including, firearms, pawn and specialty retail industries. Since the company's inception more than a decade ago, Bravo has had a singular mission: to be the catalyst for advancement in the industries it serves.

Bravo offers a robust suite of products and professional services including: point-of-sale software, digital 4473 software, mobile applications and eCommerce products, all of which are developed with thoughtfully engineered architecture, intuitive UI, sophisticated native integrations and first-to-market features that drive near-immediate return on investment for customers.

For more information about Bravo Systems and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.

About SMART Financial

SMART Financial offers non-recourse, fully collateralized pawn loans and a wide variety of retail merchandise across North America.

SMART Financial operates stores in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and three Canadian provinces. It employs 500 team members across North America.

To learn more about SMART Financial, visit smartfinancialent.com.

