ADS Solutions and EasyPost announce a partnership to provide Accolent ERP users with access to EasyPost's complete shipping solution

This partnership allows Accolent ERP users to access EasyPost's modern Shipping API, Tracking API, and Address Verification API for USPS, Fedex, UPS, DHL, and many more carriers.

ADS Solutions®, a leader in Cloud-based ERP, today announced a partnership with EasyPost, the leading multi-carrier shipping solution provider. ADS Solutions' Accolent ERP® software is a fully integrated, end-to-end, Cloud-based, ERP platform that serves wholesale distribution, light manufacturing and services businesses across a broad range of vertical industries.

Through ADS Solutions' partnership with EasyPost, Accolent ERP users will gain access to EasyPost's best-in-class Shipping APIs that provide end-to-end flexibility and control over parcel shipping and logistics processes. EasyPost helps thousands of companies, ranging in size from multinational Fortune 100 companies to small neighborhood stores, ship billions of packages around the world.

"This partnership allows Accolent ERP customers to maximize their shipping efficiency across multiple carriers and regional networks," said Bill Jagla, ADS Solutions' Head of Customer Support. "With EasyPost and Accolent ERP, customers can mitigate some of the effects of the supply chain crisis to compare multiple carriers' offerings, create shipping labels, verify addresses, track packages and insure their shipments saving time and money."

"Utilizing the EasyPost API, Accolent ERP users can access USPS Commercial Plus Pricing and UPS marketplace rates for domestic and international shipments", said Sam Hancock, EasyPost's Vice President of Customer Success. "EasyPost's shipping integration with ADS Solutions equips their customers to best position themselves for continuous growth and e-commerce success."

About EasyPost

EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments to date. For more information, go to easypost.com.

About ADS Solutions

ADS Solutions is a leader in providing powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use, Cloud-based, ERP software to wholesale distributors, light manufacturers, and services businesses. ADS Solutions' Accolent ERP software delivers fully integrated, end-to-end functionality for sales, CRM, order management, inventory control, warehouse management, fulfillment, purchasing, eCommerce, and GAAP financial reporting capabilities. Accolent ERP is optimized for wholesale distributors, light manufacturers, and services businesses across a broad range of vertical industries. ADS Solutions is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area in Novato, CA.

