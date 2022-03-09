Cybereason and Cybersecurity Collaborative Bring Senior Security Executives Together on Top CISO Priorities for 2022

CISO Roundtable includes senior executives from Lowes, Bristol Myers Squibb, Carnival Corporation and Motorola Mobility

Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced it is hosting a cybersecurity roundtable with distinguished senior security leaders from several Fortune 500 companies, including Lowe's Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Motorola Mobility, and Carnival Corporation.

The roundtable takes place Tuesday, March 15, 1:00 pm ET, and will be co-hosted by Cybereason Chief Security Officer Sam Curry and Cybersecurity Collaborative Vice President Todd Fitzgerald. The executives will share stories about prioritizing risks when defending their companies from evolving cybersecurity threats like ransomware, novel attack methodologies and strategies to detect threats earlier and remediate faster.

In addition, other roundtable topics will include:

Ransomware and the impact on global stability

Supply chain attacks and trusted infection vectors

Detection and response across the network and in the Cloud

Incident Response readiness

Attracting and retaining the right talent

WHAT: CISO Roundtable: Top CISO Priorities for 2022

WHEN: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT

WHO:

Devon Bryan, Global CISO at Carnival Corporation

Sydney Klein, Chief Information Security & Data Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb

Richard Rushing, CISO at Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo Company

Marc Varner, Vice President and CISO at Lowe's

Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer at Cybereason (Host)

Todd Fitzgerald, Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy at Cybersecurity Collaborative (Host)

WHERE: To register for the event, visit here

