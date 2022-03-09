Prophecy International Appoints Bill Jessen as Head of Snare U.S. Federal Team

Snare Solutions continues to build relationships within the U.S. Federal Government and federal supply chain

Prophecy International PRO has announced the appointment of Bill Jessen as Director of U.S. Federal Sales for Snare Solutions, a subsidiary of Prophecy International known for providing best of breed log management solutions to public and private sector organizations worldwide.

As Director of U.S. Federal Sales, Jessen's primary goal will be maintaining and growing the company's relationships with agencies and strategic partners within the U.S. government and military & defense sectors. Originally designed and purpose-built for military and defense, Snare has a long-standing history as a trusted log management solution for the U.S. Federal Government and the federal supply chain.

"I am honored to have been put in charge of this division of our company," says Jessen. "Snare has an incredibly rich history within this sector, and I am excited about the opportunity to provide military-grade logging solutions to our country's most critical agencies," says Jessen.

As Director of U.S. Federal Sales at Snare, Jessen will work closely with the company's growing list of strategic partners, re-sellers, systems integrators, consultants, analysts, industry alliances, and contractors to help meet and exceed the emerging log management requirements as mandated by the U.S. Government to help protect our country from cyber threats.

"Bill brings a level of leadership and dedication to this role that is immeasurable in its value," says John Pappas, VP of the Americas for Prophecy International. "Bill has an incredible understanding of the cybersecurity industry and the technology required to enhance an organization's cyber posture. That subject matter expertise, combined with his ability to build strong relationships and trust, is crucial for this sector."

Jessen is an accomplished technology and public sector sales leader, previously working as the Government Account Manager for AT&T and Senior Solutions Architect for Verizon. Throughout his career, he has worked with notable municipalities and enterprise organizations including the FBI, ATF, City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, Colorado State Patrol, Motorola Solutions, and the Palo Verde Nuclear Power Plant.

In addition to overseeing U.S. Federal sales and alliances for Snare Solutions, Jessen will also oversee business related to state-led education (SLED).

For U.S. Federal inquiries, please email Bill Jessen at bjessen@prophecyamericas.com.

About Prophecy International Holdings Limited

Prophecy International Holdings Limited is a listed Australian software company. Our two products are Snare and eMite. CX Intelligence by eMite provides a SaaS based real time and historical analytics platform, dashboards, wallboards, KPI and orchestration products for Customer Experience, Contact Center environments. The Snare product suite is a highly scalable platform of Centralized Log Management and Security Analytics products designed to enable customers to detect and manage cyber threats in real time & maintain regulatory compliance.

Prophecy operates globally from Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, London in the United Kingdom and in Denver, USA.

About Snare Solutions

Snare Solutions (a Prophecy International, LLC brand, ASX:PRO) is a centralized log management solution that pairs well with any SIEM and/or MSSP platform. Snare helps companies around the world improve their log collection, management and analysis with dependable tools that save time, save money & reduce risk. Learn more at snaresolutions.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/prophecy_international_appoints_bill_jessen_as_head_of_snare_u_s_federal_team/prweb18541244.htm