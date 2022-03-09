YogaRenew Announces New Virtual Prenatal Yoga Teacher Training Course

Leader in online teacher training, YogaRenew, launches new online certification course to make prenatal yoga education accessible and affordable

YogaRenew, the international leader in online yoga teacher training, has officially launched a prenatal yoga course today. The new Prenatal Yoga Teacher Training program is an online, self-paced certification that offers every facet of yoga for pregnancy.

Developed by Melie Purdon, one of NYC's premiere prenatal yoga teachers, the course covers the mechanics of prenatal yoga in depth, with a special focus on the power of community, anatomy, and support. Students will gain expertise on how a prenatal yoga practice can positively impact pregnancy, labor, and postpartum. The course is suitable for pregnant women looking to practice or those looking to teach, and follows the amazing journey through pregnancy to better understand how yoga can impact the body as it undergoes incredible changes.

"This new prenatal course covers all aspects of yoga during pregnancy from learning about the pregnant body to proper breathwork and meditation techniques," says Curriculum Director, Melie Purdon. "With our knowledgeable, enthusiastic team of yoga teachers and mentors, we look forward to guiding students every step of the way at an extremely affordable cost."

The new curriculum includes: Understanding Prenatal Yoga, The Pregnant Body, The Pregnancy Journey, Prenatal Yoga Poses, Teaching Prenatal Yoga, Meditation, Pranayama, The Business Behind Prenatal Yoga, and Practice Classes.

"What makes YogaRenew so unique is our resourceful program format and mission of accessibility so students can learn at their own pace," says Yoga Director and Co-owner, Kate Lombardo. "We hope this new prenatal yoga teacher course will give students the confidence to lead powerful classes and provide guidance and relief for moms to be."

The prenatal course is now available at http://yogarenewteachertraining.com.

ABOUT YOGARENEW

YogaRenew is the leader in international yoga teacher training. As a pioneer & innovator in online training, YogaRenew's mission is to make yoga education accessible and affordable to spread the teaching of yoga worldwide. YogaRenew's yoga teacher trainers are world class leaders in their respective fields, and the courses go deeper than simple practice to better enable students as passionate business leaders. The YogaRenew community is made up of students around the world who are friendly, supportive, kind, and are all looking to make a positive impact on both their own lives and the lives of others.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/yogarenew_announces_new_virtual_prenatal_yoga_teacher_training_course/prweb18544808.htm