Data Protection Solutions Provider Cavelo Announces Technology Integration with iManage

API Service Integration with Leading Knowledge Work Platform Strengthens Law Firm Data Protection, Privacy and Compliance Initiatives

Cavelo Inc. today announced a technology integration with iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. The integration extends the reach of Cavelo's data discovery, classification, tracking, reporting and protection capabilities, giving law firms the ability to continuously scan documents and emails within iManage for sensitive and vulnerable data types like health cards, personal email addresses, banking, social security and employment information.

The public nature of the legal system can expose sensitive information and increase the impact of cybersecurity risks like data breaches and ransomware. Law firms are obligated to protect the confidentiality of sensitive information and case data as it moves between law firms and across record keeping and document management systems, yet data proliferation makes keeping track of sensitive data types challenging.

"Law firms struggle with unstructured data, which makes it hard for them to understand what data they have, let alone the cybersecurity risks that come with it," said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo. "This new integration with iManage offers Cavelo customers a single pane of glass and visibility to sensitive data across their entire organization and the iManage platform. In addition to data discovery and classification capabilities, users gain a holistic view of data permissions, which supports preventative data protection efforts and data limitations requirements."

The iManage and Cavelo API integration helps law firms maximize their return on IT investments while reducing cybersecurity risk by discovering, classifying and tracking sensitive data on a continuous basis. Risk benchmarking helps firms identify who has access to company and client data, while cost‐of‐breach and risk scoring helps teams prioritize remediation efforts to mitigate their risk of breach and meet compliance requirements.

"Security and governance are non-negotiable for law firms and their clients, and they require a comprehensive and layered approach to securing sensitive information and intellectual property," said Dean Leung, Chief Customer Success Officer, iManage. "The vibrant ecosystem of iManage partners allows innovative companies like Cavelo to extend the foundational security that is built into the iManage platform, to help organizations better address any data vulnerabilities and reduce overall risk."

"Having access to real time knowledge of data governance and application compliance – regardless of whether data and applications reside on workstations, servers, SaaS clouds or remote devices – is critical to provide timely reports internally and externally," said Dominique Chung, Director, Information Technology at Chaitons LLP. "We are very pleased with the Cavelo dashboard and the valuable information it provides to our team. With it we're able to target key compliance issues, take action to reduce risks effectively and deliver reports that are translated in language understood by executives."

"The shared and public systems that law firms often use can result in unknown volumes of sensitive personal data residing on publicly accessible repositories," said Mignacca. "Law firms realize the importance of instilling industry best practice, but small and midsize organizations are often limited in doing so because of the resources and tools available to them. Cavelo bridges the gap, helping teams align to security best practices while they continue to build their broader security strategy."

Data loss prevention (DLP) strategy and best practices start with knowing what data exists across a business' network and its cloud services. With complete visibility, IT and security teams can establish a comprehensive data inventory and pinpoint the measures needed to protect company and client data, all by data type.

"In just a few months of use, we've been impressed with the amount of relevant information we were able to discover, how fast the scan runs – i.e., the platform's ability to analyze data – and the platform's clear and intuitive user interface," said Robert Preduta, Director of IT and Operations at WeirFoulds LLP. "Our goal is to make Cavelo the cornerstone of our DLP program and use its data discovery features to help us identify potential information leaks."

For more information visit: https://www.cavelo.com/dataprotectionforlawfirms



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/data_protection_solutions_provider_cavelo_announces_technology_integration_with_imanage/prweb18543514.htm