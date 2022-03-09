BizTV Launches New Daily Show Highlighting Entrepreneurs' Stories and Insights

‘Create Build and Manage Daily' is the newest show to join the BizTV roster

BizTV, a network for business owners and entrepreneurs, is excited to announce the launch of a brand new daily show entitled "Create. Build. Manage Daily." BizTV is owned by Centerpost Media and features compelling, fast-paced content that engages the audiences in marketing, technology and disruptive business innovations.

The goal of Create, Build and Manage Daily is to connect with community leaders and be a megaphone for businesses who are helping others. Hosted by Scott Miller, Author and CEO of Centerpost Media, which is the parent company of BizTV, "Create, Build and Manage Daily" will dive into the issues of the day and how local leaders and business entrepreneurs are working to create new ideas, build things better, and manage business in the ever-changing economic landscape. Miller is an entrepreneur, media executive, and an award-winning storyteller who believes that we learn by connecting with others and hearing their experiences and insights.

"Everyone has a story to tell and, in business, we can all learn from each other's stories. That is the heart of what makes the ‘Create, Build and Manage Daily Show' so special," says host Scott Miller. "Each and every night we visit with five business owners who are living out their entrepreneurship dream." Miller started the weekly "Create, Build and Manage Daily Show" in 2021 because he wanted to visit with successful business leaders and dig deep into their stories, learn about their passions and give viewers a nugget they can walk away with each week to help them on their journey. He soon realized that everyone has something to share – not just the big name entrepreneurs. The daily show has a mix of big names and everyday Americans who are working hard to create, build and manage their own businesses.

"We saw a record number of new businesses created last year, coming out of the pandemic. These are new business owners that need encouragement. Being an entrepreneur can feel lonely at times. Most ideas start off with a lot of skepticism from friends and family. I want this daily show to be a source for new and veteran business leaders to tune in and walk away feeling empowered by fresh ideas."

Topics to be covered on the show include what leaders are most excited about in the future of their organization, advice that viewers should know related to their industry, and what innovations in process, thought or product have led to recent growth in their business, etc. "Create, Build and Manage Daily" will air weeknights at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BizTV.

About BizTV:

BizTV is the network for business owners and entrepreneurs. BizTV features compelling, fast-paced content that engages the audience in marketing, technology and disruptive business innovations. An ideal "turn on and leave on" resource for entrepreneurs and business owners, BizTV is a hip, fresh look at the game of business. Empowering viewers to dive into entrepreneurship, the markets, investing and travel, BizTV seeks to provoke, inspire and entertain.

About Centerpost Media:

Centerpost Media is a content marketing agency that owns BizTV, BizTalkRadio, BizTalkPodcasts and Bizvod. The company helps businesses tell their story through interviews, commercials, TV Shows, radio shows, podcasts, vlogs, blogs, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media, social media marketing and power listing services. The center post of every business is its story.

