For Immediate Release: The California Lemon Law is Under Attack

The Lemon Law Experts are Hosting a Free Webinar on Protecting the California Lemon Law

Recently, the automotive industry has started to challenge consumer protection laws regarding "lemons" in the state of California. The Song Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, also known as the California Lemon Law, was enacted in 1970 and holds auto manufacturers accountable for defective vehicles sold or leased to consumers. Under this law, the manufacturer must provide the consumer with a refund or replacement for their vehicle if it suffers from warranty defects that cannot be repaired within a reasonable number of repair attempts.

Over the past 50 years, this law has effectively protected California consumers, their families, small businesses, and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Automotive warranty repairs can trigger safety recalls that improve automotive safety and emissions. Many of these recalls involve substantial safety defects, including:



Exploding or undeployed airbags,

Unexpected brake failure,

Unintended acceleration,

Loss of power steering,

Engine fires,

And more…

In this webinar, the Lemon Law Experts will review what the automotive industry is doing in an attempt to attack the California Lemon Law. You will also learn how you can help to protect it!

To learn more about how you can help protect California's Lemon Law, join us at our free webinar on March 10, 2022 @ 3PM PST. SIGN UP FREE HERE or for more information, please contact us online at https://lemonlawexperts.com/.

About the Lemon Law Experts:

The Lemon Law Experts is California's premier lemon law firm with decades of combined experience in automotive consumer protection litigation. They focus on providing personalized lemon law representation to consumers who purchase or lease defective vehicles in California. Many of their attorneys have been selected to Super Lawyers several years in a row and have received top ratings on Avvo. The Lemon Law Experts are active members of several consumer protection organizations including the National Association of Consumer Advocates, Consumers Attorneys of California, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, and more. The Lemon Law Experts positions itself as one of the top consumer protection firms in the state of California.

