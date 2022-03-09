OpenDNA announces know-how and research agreement with Mayo Clinic as part of pilot clinical study for cardiovascular disease prevention

OpenDNA's system is designed to empower cardiologists to optimize treatment for better and precise care at a reduced cost and enhance care for future patients.

OpenDNA, providers of a precision medicine artificial intelligence (AI) platform to predict and treat polygenic diseases (diseases involving multiple genes), announced today it has entered into a know-how and research agreement with Mayo Clinic as part of a pilot clinical study to evaluate OpenDNA's technology for early risk prediction of cardiovascular disease. OpenDNA's system is designed to empower cardiologists to optimize treatment for better and precise care at a reduced cost and enhance care for future patients.

The clinical research is being led by Regis I. Fernandes, MD, Consultant, Cardiovascular Diseases and Chair at Mayo Clinic in Arizona. Using advanced algorithms, OpenDNA's AI technology will analyze millions of de-identified genetic data points, along with clinical de-identified data collected over time, to predict a patient's risk for developing cardiovascular disease.

"We are excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic with the aim to bring forth a new precision medicine approach to predict and treat complex polygenic diseases," said Eran Feldhay, CEO and co-founder of Open DNA.

OpenDNA has completed rigorous validation studies of its AI platform on a database of over 500,000 people with results showing 85% accuracy in predicting heart attacks.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About OpenDNA

OpenDNA has created a cloud-based precision medicine AI platform that analyzes genetic and clinical data to predict and treat complex polygenic diseases for better and precise care at a reduced cost. OpenDNA's vision is to leverage the genomics revolution to bring precision medicine for chronic disease to point of care. OpenDNA is led by a team of world-class experts with vast experience in medicine, genetic epidemiology and software and is a portfolio company of MindUP, the digital health incubator. The platform's first clinical application is for cardiovascular disease.

For more information, please visit http://www.open-dna.com

To join OpenDNA's crowdfunding campaign, please visit: https://www.exitvalley.com/Projects/OpenDNA/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/opendna_announces_know_how_and_research_agreement_with_mayo_clinic_as_part_of_pilot_clinical_study_for_cardiovascular_disease_prevention/prweb18539061.htm