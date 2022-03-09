Leveraging the Target Product Profile (TPP) to Maximize Breakthrough Potential, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the best practices in the design and use of a target product profile (TPP). The TPP is a strategic framework and tool commonly used in the development of novel biopharmaceutical products. Attendees will learn the required inputs and processes for developing an effective TPP. The featured speaker will discuss the role of the TPP in achieving a product's breakthrough potential.
The target product profile (TPP) is a strategic framework and tool commonly used in the development of novel biopharmaceutical products. Unfortunately, few pharma companies identify or employ best practices when developing and maintaining a TPP, so most are not leveraging it to maximize the commercial potential of their products.
This webinar will reveal insights and industry best practices for using the TPP to optimize product development. The featured speaker will discuss the many sponsor benefits of leveraging the TPP, highlighting common mistakes made at both product and corporate leadership levels across the development process and presenting recommendations to help ensure successful outcomes.
Join this webinar to learn the best practices in the design and use of a TPP. Attendees will learn the required inputs and processes for developing an effective TPP. The featured speaker will discuss the role of the TPP in achieving a product's breakthrough potential.
Join Robb Lawrence, Senior Vice President Commercial Strategy, Premier Consulting, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging the Target Product Profile (TPP) to Maximize Breakthrough Potential.
