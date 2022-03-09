Fred D'Alessandro Transitions to New Role at Diversified, Names Successor

After 29 years, the company's founder takes on a new role as Executive Chairman, announcing Eric Hutto of Unisys as its new Chief Executive Officer.
KENILWORTH, N.J. (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, announced today that its founder, Fred D'Alessandro, has made the decision to transition from CEO to Executive Chairman. Having built the global, billion-dollar company from the ground up, D'Alessandro will now focus his energy and attention on strategic relationships, mentoring our next generation of talent, and supporting our new CEO in the execution of his strategy and vision.
Along with this announcement, the company shares that Eric Hutto will be its new Chief Executive Officer. Hutto comes from Unisys where he most recently served as President & COO. He has more than 20 years of executive level experience in IT services and consulting, including a powerful track record integrating acquired companies, delivering profitable growth and improved operations.
"The past 29 years have been such a journey here at Diversified," says D'Alessandro. "We have experienced tremendous growth and I am really excited to transition into this new role as Executive Chairman. Even though I am not going anywhere any time soon, I know the company is in good hands with Eric. With his experience, he will take the company to even greater heights, and I look forward to contributing to that success."
In addition to his years spent at Unisys, Hutto's background includes a strong list of household names, many of which he has led the charge in organizational transformation and exponential growth.
"Fred and the Diversified team have built such a strong foundation, and because of them, this company is positioned to do really big things," adds Hutto. "As I step into this role, I can't wait to dive in and take on the challenge of helping further our growth and capabilities. Diversified is already well respected in the industries that know us, but we're ready to show the whole world what a truly valuable business partner we can be to meet any modern technology needs."
To learn more about Eric, head to Diversified's leadership page and connect with him on LinkedIn.
About Diversified
Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to help a diverse clientele achieve the highest performance levels, enhance their operations, increase productivity and drive ROI. Our mission is to enable a digital future—connecting people, technology and experiences, where and when it matters most. Our solutions are experienced by millions every day. Removing the distance. Delivering a message. Powering business. Celebrating fandom. Even saving lives. Founded in 1993, we're a global organization serving local needs with 2,500+ employees in 50+ locations worldwide. Learn more at onediversified.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18544262.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.