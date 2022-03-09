Fred D'Alessandro Transitions to New Role at Diversified, Names Successor

After 29 years, the company's founder takes on a new role as Executive Chairman, announcing Eric Hutto of Unisys as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, announced today that its founder, Fred D'Alessandro, has made the decision to transition from CEO to Executive Chairman. Having built the global, billion-dollar company from the ground up, D'Alessandro will now focus his energy and attention on strategic relationships, mentoring our next generation of talent, and supporting our new CEO in the execution of his strategy and vision.

Along with this announcement, the company shares that Eric Hutto will be its new Chief Executive Officer. Hutto comes from Unisys where he most recently served as President & COO. He has more than 20 years of executive level experience in IT services and consulting, including a powerful track record integrating acquired companies, delivering profitable growth and improved operations.

"The past 29 years have been such a journey here at Diversified," says D'Alessandro. "We have experienced tremendous growth and I am really excited to transition into this new role as Executive Chairman. Even though I am not going anywhere any time soon, I know the company is in good hands with Eric. With his experience, he will take the company to even greater heights, and I look forward to contributing to that success."

In addition to his years spent at Unisys, Hutto's background includes a strong list of household names, many of which he has led the charge in organizational transformation and exponential growth.

"Fred and the Diversified team have built such a strong foundation, and because of them, this company is positioned to do really big things," adds Hutto. "As I step into this role, I can't wait to dive in and take on the challenge of helping further our growth and capabilities. Diversified is already well respected in the industries that know us, but we're ready to show the whole world what a truly valuable business partner we can be to meet any modern technology needs."

