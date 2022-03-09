symplr Recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape Report on Provider Data Management for Payers

symplr Payer recognized for comprehensive offering and product vision

symplr, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations technology solutions, has been named as a Major Player in a new IDC MarketScape report.

The "IDC MarketScape: U.S. Provider Data Management for Payers 2022 Vendor Assessment" evaluated seven Provider Data Management (PDM) vendors based on their product capabilities and business strategy, with a focus on the core administrative system that furnishes a ‘source of provider truth' for the payer enterprise.

The IDC MarketScape recognized symplr as a Major Player and for being a "one-stop-shop, addressing traditional provider network management functions for both health plans and health systems." symplr Payer is a scalable, cloud-based solution offering end-to-end automated management of provider data. The comprehensive solution offers credentialing, privileging, payer enrollment, event reporting, professional practice reporting, peer review, network management, contracting, recruiting, onboarding, provider relations management, quality management, and systems integration.

"As a vendor in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), not only can symplr support provider data management, but it can support entire organizations' enterprise systems from staffing, scheduling, outsourcing, research, and contracting," said Jeff Rivkin, Research Director, Payer IT Strategies, IDC Health Insights.

symplr offers enterprise healthcare operations solutions, including provider data management solutions for health payers and systems, workforce management, and governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") offerings. Its symplr Payer product incorporates built-in workflow tools that streamline provider processing with automated credentialing, integrated contract management, payer enrollment, intelligent provider relations and entity management, rules-based workflows, and services-driven integration.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "symplr has a fine market share in this market and shows depth and experience for a clean system of record repository, a serious reporting infrastructure with Crystal and SSRS interface, and a specific interface with CAQH and standard XML import/export and has written custom interfaces to several claims systems as described previously." The report went on to say, "symplr is one of the few provider data management solutions with HITRUST CSF certification for increased security."

The report also noted, "The symplr product portfolio creates a provider management software platform covering credentialing, privileging, payer enrollment, event reporting, professional practice reporting, peer review, network management, contracting, recruiting, onboarding, provider relations management, quality management, and systems integration."

"Provider data and seamless interoperability between payer-provider data are now essential to improve care quality and cost efficiency – two core tenets of value-based care," said Brian Fugere, Chief Product Officer for symplr. "Being named as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape offers significant validation that our software meets the provider data management needs of the payer market today, and that our future strategy aligns with what customers will require in several years."

The report was based on both quantitative and qualitative methods, including buyers' perceptions of key capabilities, to determine vendor positioning.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About symplr

symplr is the leader in enterprise healthcare operations, offering governance, risk and compliance software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 out of every 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving health care operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. The symplr suite of products includes offerings that support the management of healthcare operations: from the people that work across the care environment to provider data and directories, the supply chain and to compliance, quality, and safety management. symplr solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best — provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at symplr.com.

Media Contact:

Jenn Riggle

Matter Health for symplr

757-615-6099

symplr@matternow.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/symplr_recognized_as_a_major_player_in_idc_marketscape_report_on_provider_data_management_for_payers/prweb18545244.htm