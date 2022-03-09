IT Professionals Can Ease Compliance Woes with Upgraded Compliance Manager GRC Solution

MSPs and SMBs can now simultaneously manage the IT requirements of any industry and government standard as well as customized sets of IT policies and procedures

Kaseya, the leading provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today the launch of Compliance Manager GRC. The IT security assurance and compliance management platform streamlines the assessment, remediation and documentation processes for all IT requirements regardless of source – dramatically improving organizational efficiency. Compliance Manager GRC also offers several features that support the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) needs for vendor risk management, IT policy attestation and security awareness training and tracking.

"MSPs and SMBS are facing ever-evolving compliance regulations that require continuous input from individuals across an organization. It can be exhausting to keep up with the constant changes, and much of the work falls to time-stretched IT technicians who lack the bandwidth to stay up to date on quickly changing regulatory requirements," said Max Pruger, GM, Compliance Manager at Kaseya. "Our solution provides MSPs with a way to solve their clients' growing compliance issues and frees SMBs to focus on tasks that grow their bottom line."

Compliance Manager GRC is purpose-built to unify data gathering and reporting requirements based on a vast library of IT controls, ensuring that IT professionals can assess and comply with multiple standards at the same time —a crucial time-saver for those juggling numerous requirements. Compliance Manager GRC's Rapid Baseline Assessment option makes it even easier to view initial compliance gaps across standards. It includes a new scan of the Microsoft Cloud which allows technicians to identify employee-initiated changes to the Azure environment and Microsoft Office cloud services. Compliance Manager GRC also automates the creation of dynamic evidence of compliance documents, including policies and procedures manuals and Plans of Action and Milestones (POAM).

Compliance Manager GRC also helps organizations mitigate risk by enabling businesses to assess and track compliance surveys for their vendor partners. The solution includes a brandable web-based portal that makes it easy for employees to take mandatory trainings and acknowledge that they agree to specific employer policies. All this information is presented through a single dashboard, accessible by IT technicians, operations professionals and other key organizational stakeholders. With Compliance Manager GRC, businesses can easily assess any IT requirement gaps, remediate them more effectively and generate evidence of compliance.

For more information or to request a demo of Compliance Manager GRC, visit http://www.compliancemanagergrc.com.

About Kaseya

