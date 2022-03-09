Employment North Announces Construction Virtual Job Fair, Connecting Construction, Trades, & Carpentry Professionals with Job Opportunities through vFairs

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. March 9th, and will seek to connect skilled workers with employers through an interactive virtual platform.

Employment North announced it is hosting its Construction, Trades, & Carpentry Job Fair with vFairs on March 9, 2022. This event is targeted at traders and labourers, and will help them find employment. Registration for the free event is now open.

This event comes on the heels of a major skilled worker shortage, specifically in the construction field, throughout the Muskoka region. The virtual event will help extend employers' reach to skilled job seekers in the construction, trades and carpentry fields through an interactive virtual platform.

The virtual platform features will allow job seekers to browse employers' virtual booths to find out more about their companies and review open roles, and will be able to apply for jobs right within the event platform. Employers will be able to search and filter through attendee profiles in order to target candidates who fit their open role qualifications. Both employers and candidates will have the opportunity to network and host interviews through audio or video calls. The event will also allow job seekers to get career advice and learn more about available opportunities by talking to employment specialists.

An Employment North representative stated, "The vFairs team knows how to set up a job fair in a virtual world. The platform is user friendly, and it's easy to use. The team works one on one with employers to make their experience a positive one and the job fair a success."

"We are thrilled to assist Employment North with their initiative to connect skilled workers with employers through a platform that extends their reach even beyond the Gravenhurst area," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We look forward to hearing about the exciting opportunities this virtual event yields for job seekers and employers alike."

The virtual event is free. To learn more or register for the event, please visit the event webpage.

About Employment North

Employment North is a non-profit, community-based agency which helps individuals get the training and skills to achieve their career goals. It helps with career changes, skill development, education, and training programs.

About vFairs

vFairs is the world's leading virtual & hybrid events platform, helping organizations of all sizes host events online. Featuring intuitive 3D virtual venues and expansive features that help you create a custom virtual experience for your audience. Access fully functional webinars, virtual exhibit booths, networking features, content sharing, and more. Every vFairs event is supported by our renowned customer service team, who's there to help every step of the way.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/employment_north_announces_construction_virtual_job_fair_connecting_construction_trades_carpentry_professionals_with_job_opportunities_through_vfairs/prweb18544688.htm