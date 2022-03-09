Employment North Announces Construction Virtual Job Fair, Connecting Construction, Trades, & Carpentry Professionals with Job Opportunities through vFairs

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. March 9th, and will seek to connect skilled workers with employers through an interactive virtual platform.
GRAVENHURST, Ontario (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
Employment North announced it is hosting its Construction, Trades, & Carpentry Job Fair with vFairs on March 9, 2022. This event is targeted at traders and labourers, and will help them find employment. Registration for the free event is now open.
This event comes on the heels of a major skilled worker shortage, specifically in the construction field, throughout the Muskoka region. The virtual event will help extend employers' reach to skilled job seekers in the construction, trades and carpentry fields through an interactive virtual platform.
The virtual platform features will allow job seekers to browse employers' virtual booths to find out more about their companies and review open roles, and will be able to apply for jobs right within the event platform. Employers will be able to search and filter through attendee profiles in order to target candidates who fit their open role qualifications. Both employers and candidates will have the opportunity to network and host interviews through audio or video calls. The event will also allow job seekers to get career advice and learn more about available opportunities by talking to employment specialists.
An Employment North representative stated, "The vFairs team knows how to set up a job fair in a virtual world. The platform is user friendly, and it's easy to use. The team works one on one with employers to make their experience a positive one and the job fair a success."
"We are thrilled to assist Employment North with their initiative to connect skilled workers with employers through a platform that extends their reach even beyond the Gravenhurst area," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We look forward to hearing about the exciting opportunities this virtual event yields for job seekers and employers alike."
The virtual event is free. To learn more or register for the event, please visit the event webpage.
About Employment North
Employment North is a non-profit, community-based agency which helps individuals get the training and skills to achieve their career goals. It helps with career changes, skill development, education, and training programs.
About vFairs
vFairs is the world's leading virtual & hybrid events platform, helping organizations of all sizes host events online. Featuring intuitive 3D virtual venues and expansive features that help you create a custom virtual experience for your audience. Access fully functional webinars, virtual exhibit booths, networking features, content sharing, and more. Every vFairs event is supported by our renowned customer service team, who's there to help every step of the way.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/employment_north_announces_construction_virtual_job_fair_connecting_construction_trades_carpentry_professionals_with_job_opportunities_through_vfairs/prweb18544688.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.