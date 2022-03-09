GID Acquires Garden Community in Growing Neighborhood of Charlotte

GID has acquired Addison Park, a Class B apartment community located in Charlotte, NC.
GID has acquired Addison Park, a Class B apartment community located in Charlotte, NC. This 426-unit community is managed by GID's wholly-owned property management company, Windsor Communities, and has been rebranded Windsor Addison Park.
Options abound at this garden-style community with spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Apartment homes feature hardwood flooring, 9 ft ceilings, and a mix of contemporary and original finishes, as well as conveniences like full-size washer dryer machines, and fireplaces. Residents of this community enjoy upscale amenities, including two pools, a resort-style pool deck with an outdoor kitchen, a playground and picnic area, a business center, a fitness center, a car care center, and a pet park.
Windsor Addison Park's location offers residents an easy commute to the Charlotte CBD and the University submarket, an important employment, shopping and entertainment center. With quick access to major thoroughfares, this community also offers convenient access to UNC Charlotte, Atrium Health University City, and Uptown Charlotte.
To learn more about Windsor Addison Park visit http://www.windsoraddisonpark.com.
GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $25.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.
The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, 20 million square feet of industrial space, and 1 million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at http://www.gid.com.
