Humble Texan Coffee in Vernon, Texas Holds Grand Opening with Support from Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success Coffee Shop Startup Team

On November 9, North Texas coffee lovers gathered at Humble Texan Coffee in Vernon, Texas to celebrate the Grand Opening of the independent coffee shop at 4007 Wilbarger Street.

Guests enjoyed espresso-based drinks for just $1 all day. Festivities also included yoga on the lawn, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, story time for children and live music.

"Thank you to our amazing customers for supporting our family-owned coffee shop!" said Owners Doug and Molly Jeffrey. "We hope to see all of you again soon."

The Jeffreys and their team learned how to open a coffee shop through the 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster based in Columbus, Ohio.

7 Steps Customer Growth Rep Heather Ciranna attended the grand opening to help ensure a successful event.

"Congratulations to The Humble Texan for a fantastic Grand Opening event!" she said. "Many thanks for the warm Texas welcome, and best wishes for your future success!"

Grand Opening events are part of the package of services included in Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program.

"Grand Openings are a terrific way to introduce your shop to your community and attract new customers," Ciranna said.

Humble Texan Coffee joined the Jeffreys' other local businesses, which range from cattle ranching and commercial real estate to The Refinery, a local artisan gift store that acts like a farmer's market for retail items instead of food.

A schoolteacher 20 years ago, Molly learned to run their businesses and investments so she could stay home and work with their children.

She said the couple developed Humble Texan Coffee to fill the town's "dire need" for coffee that didn't come from a bank lobby or fast-food joint.

"There was no third space in town for people to hang out, so we created a family-friendly place where people can get together and chat over quality coffee."

Like their other businesses, Humble Texan Coffee is about relationships and serving their local community.

"We want to be the best small coffee house in Texas!" Doug said. "Our friends and neighbors deserve the best we can offer."

Relationships led the pair to Crimson Cup, which teaches entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience how to run thriving coffee businesses.

Doug serves in the Air Force with Jeremy Buxton, a co-owner of four White Buffalo Coffee Bars in Altus, Lawton and Weatherford, Oklahoma. All four opened through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps program.

"I was impressed with the relationship Crimson Cup has with its customers, and how they've helped White Buffalo succeed," he said.

"We're honored that Jeremy recommended us to Doug and Molly," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We look forward to working with them to grow Humble Texan Coffee over the months and years to come."

Through its 7 Steps to Success program, Crimson Cup has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states start unique coffee shops in their local communities.

Based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program covers everything entrepreneurs need to run profitable coffee shops.

From choosing the right location and writing a sound business plan to training baristas and attracting customers, 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new owners from initial concept through opening day and beyond.

Molly said 7 Steps Trainer and Project Manager Steve Bayless and Customer Growth Rep Heather Ciranna are her favorite parts of working with Crimson Cup so far. Steve spent the week before opening at the shop teaching her team everything they needed to know.

"Having Steve handle all the training has taken a tremendous burden off," she said. "He's brought us so much knowledge and systems, taking the guess work out of putting together a solid business."

"We couldn't imagine opening our coffee shop without Crimson Cup!" she added. "It's been well worth the cost for the quality of consulting and products and equipment. They offer quality for a value price."

She found Step 5, Focus on Training, the most valuable of the 7 Steps.

"The customer service, cleaning, all those things are wrapped up in the training and consulting. You can apply so much of what we learned through the process to other businesses and to life!"

Open at 4007 Wilbarger Street, Humble Texan Coffee invites guests into a unique experience based on connecting with one another over quality drinks, baked goods and lunch fare. The shop highlights Fair Trade coffees and teas and works with local dairy suppliers.

"Sunny days guarantee that our patio will be full of guests enjoying a drink or treat," Molly said. "On not-so-sunny days, we also offer comfortable seating inside our cafe with free Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets!"

To bring the community together, Humble Texan Coffee also hosts events including a corn hole tournament, game nights, throwdowns and live musical performances.

Molly said she has received nothing but positive feedback about the coffee, which is roasted by Crimson Cup.

"We've had some great reviews! People say it's phenomenal, incredible, delicious, definitely worth the price."

Over the past five years, the roaster has won several national coffee awards – including a 2020 Good Food Award, which recognizes the country's best tasting, most responsibly sourced coffees.

The signature Humble Texan Mocha, which melds fresh espresso with white chocolate and a caramel drizzle, is an early fan favorite.

The couple believes local service, quality and value create a winning combination for their shop.

"There's a national upswell of people gravitating towards mom and pop, genuine, local, and real," Doug said. "It's your neighbors serving you, not some corporation."

The serial entrepreneurs offered this advice to other prospective coffee shop owners:

"Get your finances in order, and expect delays in shipping, building, equipment. Remember to be flexible, because things are going to go wrong, and you won't have everything down.

"There will be punch list stuff to deal with, but it will be worth it a month after you open and all that will be a distant memory because you'll see the smiles on your customers' faces, and it will all be worth it."

"Be persistent, and give us a call if you need advice!"

Doug and Molly Jeffrey invite everyone in North Texas to stop and visit Humble Texan Coffee. The shop is open six days a week.

To keep up with events and announcements, follow the store's Facebook Page.

