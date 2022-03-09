Kheiron Medical Technologies Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

This AI cancer diagnostics company joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and other winning companies that are changing lives for the better

Kheiron Medical Technologies has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Kheiron has pioneered the development and deployment of artificial intelligence solutions to help radiologists detect breast cancer earlier, and the company is currently leveraging its existing technologies and expertise to expand into new cancer types.

Coming in at #5 for the Most Innovative Company in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Kheiron is joining the ranks of businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

"Our AI technology is not just getting world-leading results in clinical studies, it's helping real patients today," said Dr. Peter Kecskemethy, CEO and co-founder of Kheiron. "We know that Mia®, our breast screening technology, is recommending recall for breast cancers that radiologists have missed. To have our technology and achievements recognised by Fast Company is a powerful endorsement of our mission to improve cancer diagnostics radically so that everyone has a better fighting chance against this disease that impacts us all."

Underlying the ability of Kheiron's technology to support radiologists to pick up cancers earlier is a platform that generates unique data and enables the development of algorithms that can perform at levels previously unachievable. Whilst many AI technologies are not designed to be inclusive, Kheiron's technology has been built from the get go with diverse populations in mind. This means its AI technology works at new sites and on unseen data for diverse populations.

"Previously other AI solutions have marked areas of suspicion on radiology images that were distracting for radiologists," said Tobias Rijken, Kheiron's Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. "Our technology has European regulatory clearance to actually read the mammograms, just like a radiologist would, and make a recommendation as to whether a woman should be called back for further assessment. We are building solutions to help radiologists, not replace them, and our AI-driven cancer diagnostics will enable a new level of support. "

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

ABOUT KHEIRON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Peter Kecskemethy and Tobias Rijken, Kheiron Medical Technologies is an applied science company focused on supporting cancer diagnostics with machine learning that works with radiologists so that every patient has a better fighting chance. Its initial focus is improving the outcomes for the more than two million women diagnosed globally every year with breast cancer. Operating in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe, Kheiron is an international, multi-disciplinary team of senior clinicians, industry experts, engineers and machine learning scientists. For more information, visit kheironmed.com.

