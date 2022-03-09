Sunrise's VP of Global Business Development to Moderate Panel Discussion Featuring Speakers from Lululemon, DVF at AAFA's Executive Summit

Sunrise Technologies has supported the AAFA for several years as a leader in apparel advocacy.

Sunrise Technologies, a Microsoft Gold partner specializing in Business Applications and Cloud Services, is proud to announce that its VP of Global Business Development, Mike Pereira, is moderating a session at the AAFA's Executive Summit, taking place March 9-11 in Washington, DC.

The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) is the United States' leading advocacy organization for the apparel, fashion, footwear, and accessories industries. The AAFA is also a leading voice for legislation and trade policy. The AAFA's Executive Summit is an annual gathering of executives and thought leaders to discuss relevant topics in their respective industries such as sustainability, governance, innovation, and technology.

Mike Pereira is Sunrise's Vice President of Global Business Development and has been with Sunrise for 24 years. He will be moderating the session New. Now. Next in Customer Acquisition, a panel discussion between Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas & Global Guest Innovation at lululemon; and Gabby Hirata, President of DVF.

"We have a long history of supporting the AAFA. We are proud to be a part of this organization and what it provides to its members," said Pereira. "Opportunities like this give us a chance to address real challenges in the apparel industry."

For more information on Sunrise's apparel experience, please visit sunrise.co.

About Sunrise Technologies

Sunrise Technologies is a premier global provider for Microsoft's cloud-based solutions, backed by extensive industry expertise in Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Azure for apparel, fashion, consumer products, furniture, and manufacturing companies. Sunrise delivers global, Tier 1, supply chain solutions and support that enhance Microsoft's business applications for a lifetime. Plus, customers can hit the ground running with industry best practices, pre-built configurations, and a proven methodology.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sunrises_vp_of_global_business_development_to_moderate_panel_discussion_featuring_speakers_from_lululemon_dvf_at_aafas_executive_summit/prweb18544818.htm