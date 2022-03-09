Jonathan Brewer Appointed Director of Sales for Anderson & Vreeland, Inc

Jonathan Brewer further expands his role at Anderson & Vreeland Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of digital & flexographic printing solutions, as the new Director of Sales.
FAIRFIELD, N.J. (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
The appointment of Jonathan Brewer as Director of Sales for Anderson & Vreeland Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic printing consumables, pre-press equipment, and printing plate solutions, is announced by Andy Gillis, Vice President & General Manager of Anderson & Vreeland Inc.
Brewer previously served as the Central Regional Sales Manager for Anderson & Vreeland where he oversaw a territory of seventeen states.
"Since joining Anderson & Vreeland four years ago as an Account Manager, Jonathan has demonstrated outstanding competitive spirit, integrity, leadership, passion, and business acumen that has us very excited for his next chapter," said Gillis.
In his new position, Brewer will oversee the growth and success of the distribution business in the United States, and gain the reports of the Eastern and Western regions. Brewer will also take lead on designing and implementing strategic plans to meet sales targets and cultivating lasting internal and external relationships with customers and partners.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to take on new challenges and drive further growth for Anderson & Vreeland," said Brewer. "Our enthusiastic team and partners put us in a position for strong continued success."
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrating these solutions into our clients' business. We are a privately-held company with over 60 years of experience providing unrivaled customer service to the flexographic printing industry.
Further information is available on the web at https://www.andersonvreeland.com.
