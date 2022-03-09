Heather King, MBA Joins The Center for Genomic Interpretation Team as Director of Customer Success

Heather King, MBA has joined the Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) as the nonprofit 501(c)3's Director of Customer Success. Ms. King brings a broad level of experience and expertise to CGI in the customer relations arena supporting the ELEVATEGENETIC programs that cover precision medicine and laboratory diagnostic services.
SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
Heather King, MBA has joined the Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) as the nonprofit 501(c)3's Director of Customer Success. Ms. King brings a broad level of experience and expertise to CGI in the customer relations arena supporting the ELEVATEGENETIC programs that cover precision medicine and laboratory diagnostic services.
"Based on Ms. King's experience with patients, payers and laboratories, among other stakeholders, she is well positioned to offer creative and innovative solutions to enhance CGI's customer relations and program results," notes Julie Eggington, MS, PhD, CGI's CEO and co-founder. "In addition, she is developing key strategies to promote customer growth opportunities to optimize CGI's outreach potential."
"I am excited to join CGI and provide a hands-on, high touch approach to promote better genomic/genetic services for patients who depend on these diagnostic services," comments Ms. Heather King, MBA, CGI's Director of Customer Success. "A professional passion on my part is to work with thought-leaders like Dr. Eggington and CGI's Board to identify new ways to communicate and promote customer success paradigms."
For more information about CGI, see http://www.genomicinterpretation.org. CGI is offering several unique ELEVATEGENETICS programs that establish meaningful and actionable pathways to improve genetic/genomic testing, analysis and reporting. For payers, ELEVATEGENETICS metrics offer unique evaluations when selecting and contracting with laboratories. For laboratories, these programs offer a unique third-party review focusing on key aspects of the genetic/genomic testing process which can dramatically improve the accuracy of test findings. For providers and consumers, CGI offers a number of resources to better understand the complex landscape of precision medicine.
# # #
The Center for Genomic Interpretation – http://www.genomicinterpretation.org
The Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to save and improve lives through encouraging careful stewardship of clinical genetics, genomics and precision medicine. Too frequently the precision medicine goals of patients and their providers are unknowingly thwarted by inaccurate or ineffective genetic or genomic testing. We facilitate the realization of value from among the confusing scramble of the new precision medicine era. The CGI team consists of clinical genetics and genomics scientific leaders, healthcare policy veterans, experienced business professionals, and others dedicated to helping stakeholders achieve the vision and promise of precision medicine. CGI offers a range of programs and services targeted to all stakeholders including patients, providers, payers, pharmaceutical developers, policy makers and laboratories.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/heather_king_mba_joins_the_center_for_genomic_interpretation_team_as_director_of_customer_success/prweb18530441.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.