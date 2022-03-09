Heather King, MBA Joins The Center for Genomic Interpretation Team as Director of Customer Success

Heather King, MBA has joined the Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) as the nonprofit 501(c)3's Director of Customer Success. Ms. King brings a broad level of experience and expertise to CGI in the customer relations arena supporting the ELEVATEGENETIC programs that cover precision medicine and laboratory diagnostic services.

Heather King, MBA has joined the Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) as the nonprofit 501(c)3's Director of Customer Success. Ms. King brings a broad level of experience and expertise to CGI in the customer relations arena supporting the ELEVATEGENETIC programs that cover precision medicine and laboratory diagnostic services.

"Based on Ms. King's experience with patients, payers and laboratories, among other stakeholders, she is well positioned to offer creative and innovative solutions to enhance CGI's customer relations and program results," notes Julie Eggington, MS, PhD, CGI's CEO and co-founder. "In addition, she is developing key strategies to promote customer growth opportunities to optimize CGI's outreach potential."

"I am excited to join CGI and provide a hands-on, high touch approach to promote better genomic/genetic services for patients who depend on these diagnostic services," comments Ms. Heather King, MBA, CGI's Director of Customer Success. "A professional passion on my part is to work with thought-leaders like Dr. Eggington and CGI's Board to identify new ways to communicate and promote customer success paradigms."

For more information about CGI, see http://www.genomicinterpretation.org. CGI is offering several unique ELEVATEGENETICS programs that establish meaningful and actionable pathways to improve genetic/genomic testing, analysis and reporting. For payers, ELEVATEGENETICS metrics offer unique evaluations when selecting and contracting with laboratories. For laboratories, these programs offer a unique third-party review focusing on key aspects of the genetic/genomic testing process which can dramatically improve the accuracy of test findings. For providers and consumers, CGI offers a number of resources to better understand the complex landscape of precision medicine.

# # #

The Center for Genomic Interpretation – http://www.genomicinterpretation.org

The Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to save and improve lives through encouraging careful stewardship of clinical genetics, genomics and precision medicine. Too frequently the precision medicine goals of patients and their providers are unknowingly thwarted by inaccurate or ineffective genetic or genomic testing. We facilitate the realization of value from among the confusing scramble of the new precision medicine era. The CGI team consists of clinical genetics and genomics scientific leaders, healthcare policy veterans, experienced business professionals, and others dedicated to helping stakeholders achieve the vision and promise of precision medicine. CGI offers a range of programs and services targeted to all stakeholders including patients, providers, payers, pharmaceutical developers, policy makers and laboratories.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/heather_king_mba_joins_the_center_for_genomic_interpretation_team_as_director_of_customer_success/prweb18530441.htm